As the Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness marketing campaign amps up, we’re learning more and more about what the film will be like. In the most recent TV spots though, we’ve even seen glimpses of someone not all comic book and MCU fans may be familiar with, Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).

In a 30-second spot, we see Captain Marvel on the ground fighting Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), There’s another scene of a shield with the Union Jack on it being hurled towards Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) at the Illuminati headquarters. It’s possible to deduce that she may be working for the Illuminati, after-all there’s already mounting evidence that Professor X (Patrick Stewart) will be there. Even a poster for the Dr. Strange sequel showed her shield in the foreground. Which makes it possible that the MCU is continuing on the story of Captain Carter from the What…If? Series.

RELATED: 'What If...?' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About the Marvel Show's Second Season

Who is Captain Carter?

Image via Marvel Studios

In the pilot episode of the Disney+ animated series What If…?, entitled "What If…Captain Carter Were The First Avenger," an alternative reality is explored where Peggy Carter and not Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton) takes the super soldier serum. In the episode, Peggy is an agent of the SSR - Strategic Scientific Reserve, during World War II and a witness to the Project Rebirth experiment, through which Captain America (Chris Evans) is born in the regular timeline. However, in this reality Heinz Kruger, a HYDRA agent is made privy to this experiment and is tasked with stealing the serum for HYDRA. He even plants a bomb in the SSR headquarters where the experiment is to take place, but is spotted by Peggy. He thus takes a vial of the serum and detonates the bomb, killing the creator of the serum Abraham Erskine and hurting Steve Rogers in the process. Although Peggy is successfully able to terminate his mission, Rogers is now gravely injured and seeing that he is no longer fit to go inside the chamber and be injected with the serum, she chooses to do so in his stead.

The process ends up working with Peggy obtaining super strength and agility, and even a few inches. John Flynn the new head of SSR is unhappy with this turn of events, wanting a man to have taken the serum instead of her and refuses to put her on the battlefield. However, when Howard Stark creates a suit and shield for her to use, she decides to become Captain Carter. Her suit features the Union Jack instead of the star-spangled banner. Carter decides to disobey orders and go fight missions for SSR and her continued success makes her status in the team official, even if General Flynn continues to be dismissive of her and takes credit for her achievements.

Image via Disney+

On a mission to infiltrate a HYDRA train with Red Skull and retrieve the Tesseract, things take a turn for the worse and Peggy thinks that Steve has lost his life. Emboldened, she finds the Red Skull headquarters and fights off the threat there, with the help of SSR operatives and a resurfaced Steve. However, in trying to shut down HYDRA’s operation Peggy finds herself stepping through the portal that HYDRA had used Tesseract to open and ends up in 2011. In modern times, Peggy joins S.H.I.E.L.D. and befriends Black Widow, becoming her closest friend. She is recruited by an omniscient being, watching over the multiverse, called The Watcher, to join the Guardians of the Multiverse. She thus joins the mission alongside Thor, Killmonger, Gamora, Star-Lord and Dr. Strange to fight Ultron. After their mission is successful she returns to 2011.

There’s plenty of potential for Captain Carter to become part of the main MCU now that the Multiverse has become a playing field. It could even be possible that she is working under the Illuminati as part of some version of the Guardians of the Multiverse. After all, the trailers have also shown Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) in a Captain Marvel costume of her own, suggesting a scenario where Maria had been exposed to Tesseract energy instead of Carol, thus altering the trajectory of her life completely, and making her the Captain Marvel in her world. With that logic in mind, Captain Marvel and Captain Carter could thus both be part of the Guardians of The Multiverse. Of course, the truth could be a lot simpler with both of them not knowing each other or just working for The Illuminati alongside one another. But with the multiverse exploring all kinds of alternate realities, many scenarios are possible here.

What...If? In Doctor Strange 2

Image via Marvel Studios

The film introducing characters from What…If? also opens the door for the show to be a testing ground for ideas that can then be incorporated in live action. In the animated series, her friendship with Black Widow is one of her strongest relationships and the series even sees her hopping from her own universe, which is an Ultron savaged wasteland to a different timeline. So, the series has also laid the groundwork for how Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) can return in live action if the folks over at Marvel decide to do so. Similarly, the film could introduce a new version of Captain America or explore an alternative path for Steve Rogers with Chris Evans returning. Other aspects of the series that seem to have already found their way in live action, include Sinister Strange (a corrupted, all powerful version of Dr. Strange), zombies, Ultron bots and Gargantos the monster. Even shards that look like the ones in The Realm between Realities from the series appear in the trailer. So, it certainly seems like the What…If? creatives took a lot of inspiration from the upcoming movie.

Of course, it’s anyone’s guess how much Captain Carter will factor into all of this and if it will even be Hayley Atwell reprising the role or another actor under the suit. A lot of Marvel’s Phase 4 seems to be about setting up replacements and creating variations of the Avengers we’re familiar with. Whether it’s Yelena (Florence Pugh) taking over the resident Black Widow mantle, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson becoming Captain America or Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) becoming Ironheart in the upcoming Black Panther movie. So, Captain Carter becoming part of a new line up of heroes would be a pretty logical step and Multiverse of Madness could just be the link to that.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': What Happened to Scarlet Witch in 'WandaVision'?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Usama Masood (31 Articles Published) Usama Masood is a writer who is passionate about murder mysteries, prestige TV, DC (but definitely not DCEU), and good old-fashioned journalism. He currently writes for Collider, as he works towards his journalism postgrad degree. More From Usama Masood

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe