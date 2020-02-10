Scott Derrickson “Never Had the Opportunity” to Write ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Draft, Says Co-Writer

Pre-production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been both strange and filled with madness so far, so A+ for accuracy. The hullabaloo began when Scott Derrickson exited the director’s chair over “creative differences” with Marvel, which was a bummer because Derrickson is a seriously talented filmmaker, brought Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) into the MCU back in 2016, and was hinting at a more horror-focused sequel. But then Sam Raimi was announced as Derrickson’s likely replacement, which was decidedly not a bummer because he’s Sam goddamned Raimi. The assumption at the time was that Derrickson and co-writer C. Robert Cargill had at least worked up a draft for Kevin Fiege and Co, due to the entire “creative differences” thing.

Not so, apparently. Cargill recently revealed on twitter that he and Derrickson hadn’t had the opportunity quite yet to turn in a Multiverse of Madness draft.

“Since it keeps coming up in news stories,” Cargill wrote, “it’s worth noting that Scott and I never had the opportunity to write a draft of MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, so whatever they are working with now isn’t derivative of our work. I am of course very excited to see where they take Stephen next.”

As of last week, the “they” in this scenario is Loki writer Michael Waldron, who was recently hired to rewrite the script, which also had a pass by up-and-comer Jade Halley Bartlett. Where exactly Stephen Strange is headed is unknown, but all signs point to it being key to the future of the MCU. Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch is joining the fray soon after her Disney+ series WandaVision upends the entirety of the MCU’s Phase 4.

Check out Cargill’s tweet below. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021.