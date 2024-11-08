It's officially Funko Friday at Target and that means another new figure is being added to the store's lineup of exclusive collectibles. The current theme is "1Up," unveiling 8-bit versions of fan-favorite Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, and Black Panther that will soon be on store shelves starting from mid-October and running through mid-November. This week, the Avengers' resident sorcerer, Doctor Strange, has stepped through a pixelated portal for his own retro-styled makeover just in time for holiday gifting. The adorable new figure is available to pre-order now exclusively from Target and is set to ship out next month.

Though many Marvel fans will remember Doctor Strange as portrayed by Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, the 8-bit figure is a more comic book-accurate depiction of the hero. He's adorned in a brighter blue pixelated outfit and gold-trimmed red Cloak of Levitation that matches his earliest appearances on the page, starting with Strange Tales #110. As he prepares to cast a spell, his gold gloves also give the figure more pop. If you're looking to complete a Spider-Man: No Way Home collection, the pixelated Strange fits right in with previously-released 8-bit figures of Spider-Man, the Green Goblin, and Doctor Octopus too, though they're just some of the many stylized collectibles that Funko has sold in recent years. Standing at approximately four inches tall, it retails for $14.99.

What's Next for Doctor Strange On-Screen?

Close

The MCU hasn't been graced with the good doctor's presence since 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as long as you don't count Cumberbatch reprising the role in the second season of What If...?. In the animated anthology's most recent installment, viewers once again got to see Strange Supreme work as a guardian of the multiverse as he tried to redeem himself after ruining his own world. The character still has a future in the mainline movies though. Cumberbatch is confirmed to appear in the Russo Brothers-directed Avengers: Doomsday when it arrives on May 1, 2026, and a third solo film is reportedly in the pipeline, but it's not particularly close.

When he has flown solo, Strange has been a big earner for the MCU. His first outing in 2016 raked in $677.8 million with The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson at the helm, while the Sam Raimi-directed Multiverse of Madness was the fourth-highest grossing film of 2022 at $955.8 million despite mixed reviews. There's speculation that Raimi could take the reins once more for Doctor Strange 3 whenever it happens, and Bruce Campbell may be joining him once more. The Evil Dead star recently spoke to Variety about the layers of his working class hero cameo as Pizza Poppa and teased the possibility of a return in a much bigger capacity.

In the meantime, the new 8-bit Doctor Strange Funko Pop! figure is available to pre-order exclusively at Target with units shipping out on December 8. Get a look at the retro collectible in the gallery above.

Order at Target