After the man himself was noncommittal on the issue, Elizabeth Olsen has now confirmed that Daniel Craig was supposed to appear alongside her as Balder the Brave in last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rumours had persisted for sometime over Craig's supposed inclusion in the film, but Olsen is the first on-screen star to verify the information.

During an interview with Josh Horowitz on his Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Horowitz - while reflecting on Olsen's career and time with Marvel in the MCU - mentioned her working with John Krasinski as Reed Richards on the film. Olsen confirmed she had never actually worked with Krasinski on the film - something she had also stated during a lie detector test with Vanity Fair at the time of release.

Horowitz then mentioned that, having spoken with Craig on the same podcast, he had asked the James Bond star if he had been supposed to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although Craig kept mum on the issue. Olsen, recently outspoken about her recent concerns with the writing process in the MCU, had no such qualms about remaining diplomatic. "Yes, that's what I thought was going to happen too," she said. "I saw the art. They made a costume. They had a design."

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Who is Balder the Brave?

Olsen, of course, isn't the first person to mention the character of Balder the Brave. Graham Churchyard, a costume designer who worked with Olsen on Multiverse of Madness, confirmed during an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast that Balder was almost featured in the film. "Yeah, we got very far designing Balder the Brave and then we were waiting and waiting and waiting on casting and that, I took it to a prototype stage," Churchyard said. "We were kind of in that design sort of thing, getting fabrics together and ideas and waiting for an actor. Poor Balder the Brave."

In the continuity of Marvel Comics, Balder the Brave is the half-brother of Thor and the son of Odin and Freyja. As with most of Marvel's Asgardians, the character originates from Norse mythology, where he is known as Baldr.

Olsen is expected to return to the role of Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming Disney+ show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Given that show is being helmed by Jac Shaeffer, the mind behind WandaVision, hopefully, Wanda is given a better shake of the stick than she received during Multiverse of Madness. You can check out Olsen's interview on the Happy, Sad, Podcast at the link down below.