For many MCU fans, this weekend is an important one as it marks the long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Directed by Evil Dead and original Spider-Man trilogy filmmaker Sam Raimi, the latest entry in this nearly fifteen-year-old franchise not only serves as a sequel to the Doctor Strange film from 2016 but also to the WandaVision miniseries from 2021 as it sees Elizabeth Olsen reprise her role as spell-binding sorceress Wanda Maximoff / the Scarlet Witch.

Even with all its applause-worthy cameos and off-the-wall insanity, there's still one other moment that stands out among the rest. After Wanda sends Earth-616's Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Earth-838's Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) to an alternate version of New York that has been completely devastated beyond repair, the former enters a ghastly looking mansion where he meets this universe's Strange, who promptly asks 616 Strange to tell him something only he would know. So, 616 Strange talks about how he had a sister named Donna who, at a young age, died after falling into a frozen lake that they were both playing on, to which this universe's Strange simply responds, "We don’t talk about it, do we?”

While the movie doesn't dwell on this topic for too long, it does add another layer of tragedy to both versions of Strange (and presumably many others across the multiverse) as this traumatic event most likely inspired them to dedicate their lives to saving others, whether that meant saving them through surgery or sorcery. For the more casual MCU fans, however, this moment is also a major deep cut.

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Makes Stephen's Tragic Past Canon in the MCU

Donna's Death Almost Appeared in First Doctor Strange

Image via Marvel

While Multiverse of Madness marks the first time Donna's existence is acknowledged in the MCU, her death almost appeared in the first Doctor Strange movie according to director Scott Derrickson, who remained on the sequel as an executive producer.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub back in 2016, Derrickson said that Donna's death was one of the few scenes that he cut from the finished film:

"We shot that scene. I loved that scene, it was a really great scene. It just didn't fit in the movie, it didn't work."

Derrickson elaborated that he hopes this scene would appear as a DVD/Blu-ray extra, but that unfortunately never happened. Still, it's nice to know that at least one of Derrickson's ideas carried over into the sequel even if he's not quite as involved this time around.

What's more is that the Donna in this scene would have been played by Haunting of Hill House star Lulu Wilson, who would have been ten years old when principal photography for the first Doctor Strange wrapped on April 3, 2016. Therefore, if Doctor Strange 3 was to bring back Donna in some capacity, she would either be recast to fit with Derrickson's original vision for the character or aged up so that Wilson could reprise the role.

Donna Strange in the Comics

Image via Marvel Comics

As for Donna in the comics, she made her first official appearance in 1992's Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme #45.

Donna and Stephen grew up with their younger brother Victor on a small farm in Nebraska. When Donna was nine years old, she hurt herself roller skating, but luckily her big brother was there to help, fueling his interest in medicine. Sadly, Stephen would not be able to save Donna eight years later when she suffered a cramp while swimming in a lake, an incident that he ultimately blamed himself for.

Even though the circumstances are slightly different, Donna's death in both the movies and the comics is undoubtedly a major factor in Strange's decision to become a surgeon and dedicate his life to saving others.

