If you thought you couldn't get any more hyped up for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness…think again. We are yet to discover what sort of characters and events the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to bring in, but Collider can exclusively reveal that Diamond Select Toys is making sure your love for Stephen Strange can be eternally displayed at your house or store.

Inspired by the upcoming blockbuster, Diamond decided to create an all-new gallery diorama that has Doctor Strange in action pose just as he's stepping out of a mystical portal that we've become familiar with since 2016's Doctor Strange. Needless to say, the diorama is a perfect recreation of Benedict Cumberbatch's face, and the Sorcerer Supreme's outfit is rich in details.

The diorama also has an orange energy that whirls around Strange and the superhero's famous cape flapping behind him. The model stands at approximately 10 inches tall and, as you can see from the images at the end of this article, features detailed sculpting and paint applications. This is not the first time Diamond has brought perfect models from the Marvel universe to fans, and it hardly will be the last. The company is set to roll out a slate of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness merchandise in the coming months up to the movie's premiere and possibly after it.

In the meantime, aside from the Doctor Strange diorama, Marvel fans won't regret taking a stroll on the Diamond website, which features busts from characters like The Hulk, Deadpool, Wolverine, Iron Man, and other fan-favorites. The action figure collection also features characters from other Marvel projects such as X-Men: The Animated Series (which is slated for a comeback in 2023) and characters not yet seen in live-action movies like Miles Morales.

Diamond's catalog is not restricted to Marvel: the company not only provides incredibly detailed action figures from huge franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lord of the Rings, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but also has merch from titles that are harder to come by like John Wick, Ghostbusters, The Iron Giant, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Lost in Space, and many others.

The Doctor Strange diorama becomes available for pre-order starting this Friday, February 18, at $49.99. Diamond begins shipping the models in Fall 2022. You can purchase your copy at the Diamond website.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in theaters on May 6.

Check out (and be amazed by) some exclusive Strange diorama pics below:

