Fandango revealed the results of a moviegoing study that shows the most-anticipated summer movies of 2022, led by Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Besides pointing out which movies fans are most excited to catch in theaters, Fandango’s study also reveals the main factors that moviegoers consider when choosing what they want to watch next.

As many would expect, almost all films in Fandangos' ranking of most-anticipated summer movies belong to a well-established franchise. Taking the two top positions in the ranking come Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. In third place comes Jurassic World Dominion, the final chapter in the new trilogy. Then, we have Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel/revival of one of the most beloved action movies of the 80s. In fifth place, we have Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, followed by Pixar’s Lightyear, both animated spinoffs of some of their respective studios’ most-beloved franchises.

The first non-franchise film on the list is Elvis, coming in seventh place. However, considering how the biopic will tell the story of one of the most influential singers ever, the hype is more than understandable. Next, we have Jordan Peele’s Nope, which gathered a sort of cult following after the successful release of the filmmaker’s previous features, Get Out and Us. Brad Pitt-led action flick Bullet Train comes the ninth position, with historical drama Downton Abbey: A New Era rounding up the top ten.

Fandango’s study also revealed that 95% of moviegoers look for their favorite genres when choosing their next film. However, 93% of the participants also said they would see films across multiple genres in theaters, not just superhero/comic book movies. The study also showed that trailers are as important as the good old word-of-mouth publicity. That’s because, while 93% of moviegoers select films based on their trailers, 91% also ask for recommendations from families or friends. And while websites such as Rotten Tomatoes can be targeted by certain fan groups, 88% of the participants still search for positive ratings and reviews.

Conducted during the first quarter of 2022, Fandango’s study might help producers to decide how they want to approach marketing campaigns for their following titles. It’s also interesting to realize that some things seem to never change in the Hollywood game, as none of the most-expected movies are surprising. The study also serves as a thermometer to measure the health of the cinema industry, as movie theaters everywhere finally seem to be recovering from the effects of the pandemic. Talking about the survey, Fandango VP Domestic Ticketing, Melissa Heller, said:

“As film fans head back to theaters, we are starting to see growing signs of recovery as we make the turn towards a great summer of movies ahead. Our study shows moviegoers are happier than ever to be back at the theater. With more in-theater releases on the horizon, film fans plan to see multiple movies in the cinema, enjoying all their favorite concessions throughout the summer season.”

Check out the complete list of most-anticipated summer movies below, with their respective release date.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6) Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8) Jurassic World Dominion (June 10) Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 1) Lightyear (June 17) Elvis (June 24) Nope (July 22) Bullet Train (July 29) Downton Abbey: A New Era (May 20)

