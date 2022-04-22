It is hard to believe that Marvel fans are exactly two weeks away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. An epic sequel that looks to take what was established in Spider-Man: No Way Home and completely break it open into the unknown regions of the multiverse. However, arguably even more exciting than that, Doctor Strange 2 will see the return of legendary genre director Sam Raimi to the Marvel universe. Now Marvel Studios has released a new featurette highlighting the director’s eye for insane visual storytelling.

The featurette opens with producer Kevin Feige talking about Raimi directing this film being “a dream come true”. However, that dream might be a horror fans satisfying nightmare as star Elizabeth Olsen then talks about Raimi being known for “this terrorizing cinema experience” and tells audiences to get ready for “that jump scare moment.” We got that fun nostalgic romp with No Way Home, but Feige confirms that this film will explore the “mind-bending frightening side of the multiverse.”

There have been a lot of questions whether this film would go down the horror genre rabbit hole and while there have been small hints here and there, this is the first real confirmation that this has more in common with Raimi’s Evil Dead than your average MCU movie. That should excite any fan of the genre, especially for long-time Raimi fans. While the director is best known for his groundbreaking Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi is a horror kid at heart. The Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, Darkman, and Drag Me to Hell are the films that Marvel fans should be watching to study up for this ambitious sequel. With Scarlet Witch still in mourning after the loss of Vision and her kids along with Doctor Strange facing off against multiple different versions of himself, including the Zombie Strange introduced in What if…?, this feels like the perfect film for Marvel’s first venture into horror.

This featurette promises that this is a Raimi film through and through. The visuals are filled with rich colors, classic Raimi camera tricks, and there is some truly haunting imagery seen throughout this footage that will stick with you until the film's release. Even in his Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi sprinkled in a few terrifying elements. Most famously the Doc Ock operation scene in Spider-Man 2, so one can only imagine what the director has up his sleeve for a superhero film drenched in horrific consequences and chilling intentions. Seeing Benedict Cumberbatch, Olsen, Feige, and Raimi himself talking about the significance of this iconic genre director's return is just surreal. Marvel Studios has consistently made fan’s dreams come true and, for the first time in the MCU’s 24-year-old history, Marvel will conjure up nightmares to keep fans awake for months to come.

Again, we are only two weeks away from Doctor Strange’s horror-filled multiverse adventure, and you can watch the visually haunting featurette down below. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

