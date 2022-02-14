Following the release of a new trailer during the Super Bowl last night, fans have another new look at Marvel Studios' next film. Empire has released a new image from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The image features Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (played by Benedict Wong) speaking to America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez). The three are standing outside in an alley. According to Empire's article, the image is from an important conversation between the trio. In the comic books, America Chavez is a more recent addition to the Marvel Universe, with the character first being introduced in 2011. She was created by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta. America Chavez has also appeared in the animated Marvel Rising franchise, voiced by Cierra Ramirez.

Cumberbatch also talked about director Sam Raimi's influence on the film. "Once it became Sam, it was always about making it a Sam Raimi picture," said Cumberbatch. "Your head's going to be spun." Raimi previously directed the 2002-2007 Spider-Man trilogy, which starred Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/Peter Parker. The trilogy had a big influence on Marvel Studio's latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home (directed by Jon Watts), which brought back Maguire, Williem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Thomas Hayden Church to reprise their roles from the trilogy. J. K. Simmons also returned as J. Jonah Jameson, but as a separate version from the Raimi trilogy.

2004's Spider-Man 2 even referenced Doctor Strange when J. Jonah Jameson was trying to think of a name to call Molina's Doctor Octopus. "I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably number five for me of great comic book characters," Raimi previously said. "He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie." Raimi is taking over directing the series from Scott Derrickson, who directed the first film in 2016.

Joining Cumberbatch, Wong, and Gomez in the film will be Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff. Olsen most recently played the character in the 2021 Disney+ limited series WandaVision. Also returning from the first Doctor Strange movie will be Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Karl Mordo), Michael Stuhlbarg (as Nicodemus West), and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer. The film's screenplay was written by Michael Waldron, who is also a writer and executive producer for the Disney+ Marvel series Loki (starring Tom Hiddleston).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. In the meantime, fans can currently watch the film's newest trailer online. Check out Empire's new image below:

