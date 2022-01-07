Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a new look at director Sam Raimi's upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As part of a premiere of images from multiple 2022 releases USA Today has revealed a new image from the film, featuring Wong (Benedict Wong).

The image features a beaten up Wong with smoke in the background, with the caption reading, "Messing with the Multiverse leads to a bunch of trouble for Wong and his fellow heroes in the Marvel superhero sequel directed by Sam Raimi." Wong was first introduced in the MCU in 2016's Doctor Strange (directed by Scott Derrickson), and later appeared in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War (directed by Anthony and Joe Russo), 2019's Avengers: Endgame (directed by the Russo brothers), 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton), and most recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home (directed by Jon Watts). Wong also voiced an alternate version of the character in an episode of the Disney+ animated series What If...?. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was revealed that Wong was now the Sorcerer Supreme after Strange was dusted for five years due to Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

Raimi took over as director for the second Strange film in 2020. He previously directed the 2002-2007 Spider-Man trilogy that starred Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, who recently reappeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "He's such a fantastic director and [a] lovely, lovely man," Wong previously said about having Raimi direct the film. "He's just such fun to work with." The film was written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Waldron previously wrote the MCU Disney+ series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston.

Joining Wong in the film will be Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in theaters on May 6. In the meantime, fans can currently see Wong in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is currently playing in theaters.

