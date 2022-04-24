The new Marvel feature comes out in just a few weeks.

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to IMAX theaters starting on May 6. To celebrate the upcoming release, a brand-new poster for the film has been released.

The newest poster fairs on the minimalist side compared to the original one. However, both posters feature the mysterious shattered glass aesthetic with no further elaboration on what it could mean for what’s to come. Another big difference between the two is that the glass is set to a blood-red solid background instead of featuring various characters within the shards. The IMAX version of the movie will give viewers a special formatted screening, showing 26% more of the onscreen image in 1.90:1 aspect ratio. It was filmed for IMAX by John Mathieson who used Panavision DXL2 IMAX certified cameras.

Marvel films are always an exciting addition to the movie-going experience, with a lot of productions embracing it more and more. As mentioned before, the first Doctor Strange film had over an hour of footage specifically formatted for the IMAX viewing experience. Then there were other Marvel movies, such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, that were the first Hollywood movies shot with only IMAX digital cameras.

Upcoming Marvel superhero movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch, takes place a few months after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film finds the hero facing off against a mystical adversary he unleashes after performing a forbidden spell and opening a portal to the multiverse. With mystical allies, old and new, he must face off against what he’s unleashed.

Alongside Cumberbatch, the sequel film will feature the acting talents of Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams.

Doctor Strange, otherwise known as neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange, was a brilliant if not egotistical surgeon before shattering his hands in a car crash. Unable to accept the loss, and finding Western medicine insufficient, Strange begins looking elsewhere for a cure. This leads him to his training by the Ancient One and learning the ways of Magic of the Multiverse. He gains the ability to manipulate and shape tangible energy at will, create portals and travel between dimensions, and fight villains with energy blasts, like Thanos. He’s the Marvel equivalent of sorcerer meets magician.

Doctor Strange has a lot to offer for Marvel fans who love trippy sci-fi with a magic twist. With a cast and crew that has proven they can take on the task of bringing these characters from page to screen, fans won’t want to miss out on an incredible addition to the MCU canon.

Fans can watch the madness unfold on May 6 and check out the poster below:

