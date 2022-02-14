The MCU is looking to have another strong year! Coming off the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks to continue Marvel's multiverse shenanigans. Ahead of the big game on Sunday, the franchise dropped a crazy new trailer, and along with it came a new poster showing off the dire state of the multiverse.

The poster sees Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange rocking his new costume in the Sanctum Sanctorum, in front of the iconic window, trying to fend off the multiverse as the world around him is shattering. In the broken window glass surrounding Strange, we can see multiple versions of each of the different characters that will be in this gigantic comic book epic. The characters in question are Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams' Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong's Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo, Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, and Strange himself.

There is still a lot of mystery surrounding this film, and even this poster and the new trailer don't give us much new insight into the story. Still, Marvel's own website calls the movie "a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch." In the trailer, we get an exciting hint that the mutants may finally be making their way into the MCU, with the mysterious voice of Patrick Stewart sending chills into the audience. Besides this thrilling tease, one new story detail the trailer gives us is Strange being haunted by the same nightmare, presumably foreseeing the end of the multiverse.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: New' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer Is Full of Interdimensional Dangers and Mystery Voices

This most likely causes Strange to team up with Scarlet Witch and, while Strange is dealing with a lot of different threats like Mordo and an evil version of himself, the trailer and this new poster seem to be teasing that Scarlet Witch might also end up as an antagonist. Because of both Strange and Scarlet Witch's actions at the end of No Way Home and WandaVision, respectively, both Marvel heroes are in an ominously dark place. Doctor Strange closed the portals to the multiverse in No Way Home, but at what cost? Once you open a doorway into the unknown, it is hard to know if what came through once it is truly sealed. It looks like The Sorcerer Supreme is assembling his own team to clean up his mess.

We are now less than three months away until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres. The film heralds not only the return of some of Marvel's most popular heroes but also the return of Sam Raimi in the director's chair of a Marvel movie after 15 years away.

Doctor Strangein the Multiverse of Madness releases only in theaters on May 6, 2022, and you can view the new artfully eerie poster below and watch the trailer here:

