Although there is definitely no shortage of Marvel content coming out right now, with the Eternals just hitting theaters and Spider-Man: No Way Home just around the corner, one of the most interesting projects coming out of the MCU in the near future is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With the film already receiving a delay in October, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the film is about to go through "significant" reshoots, according to sources.

This report comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who states that this new shoot will last for six weeks of shooting, six days a week, in Los Angeles and will include both “additional photography” and “reshoots.” THR stresses that both Sam Raimi and Michael Waldron are both still on the project as director and writer, respectively. There are a number of different reasons for the reshoots, including actor availability issues and COVID-related obstacles during the initial shoots in the UK, though one source dispels the idea that the reshoots are due to any large story rewrites or changes.

Two sources reportedly didn't see the shoots as that big of a deal. “Even while in the middle of production, Marvel is scheduling you for more shooting,” said one of the unnamed sources while another said, “We’ve had bigger reshoots on other MCU movies.” However, other sources have called into question the length of the new shoot. “They’re here until the end of the year. That’s like a whole other movie,” said one. Benedict Cumberbatch, star of the film as the titular Doctor Strange, recently spoke about the reshoot on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying “Like everything with Marvel, it comes in fresh, pretty much, most mornings,” when asked if he knew what these reshoots would include. “It’s really exciting and the film is shaping up to be something special.” Despite the major shoot underway, the cast and crew reportedly have a "pervasive enthusiasm” towards the whole thing, as one source described.

Initially announced in 2019, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be following the trend of recent Marvel outings as it will be delving into, as the names suggest, the multiverse. It is a project that is a big undertaking for the entertainment juggernaut, a challenge not helped by the film's tumultuous development. Director of the 2016 predecessor to this film Scott Derrickson co-wrote a script and was set to return to the director's seat for the sequel, though creative difference lead to him stepping away from the project, which is when Raimi was brought in.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to release in theaters on May 6, 2022.

