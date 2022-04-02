For those who didn't know, there's a little movie coming out next month in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios officially announced that tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, April 6, an entire month before the film releases on May 6. This has become customary for all major studio releases, and Multiverse of Madness is sure to be one of the biggest films of the year.

Marvel put forth a quick 30-second teaser to announce the availability of tickets, and quite a new bit of footage is present. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) asks for Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) help to quell a threat, a proposition that Strange says "can help her get back on the Avengers lunchbox" following her actions in WandaVision. There also is a massive monster that Wong (Benedict Wong) finds himself face-to-face with, as well as an incoming threat to the Sanctum Sanctorum at Kamar Taj. The spot really focuses on the trio of Strange, Wong, and Wanda, and offers little in the way of cameos and familiar faces when compared to the last trailer.

Multiverse of Madness also stars Xochitl Gomez as newcomer America Chavez, a teenager with the ability to travel amongst dimensions. Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michael Stuhlbarg reprise their roles from the original 2016 film. Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man) took over directing duties from original director, Scott Derrickson. Michael Waldron (Loki, Rick and Morty) wrote the screenplay for the film. As per usual, Marvel maestro Kevin Feige will be a producer on the project.

Image via Marvel Studios

Related: New 'Doctor Strange 2' Images Reveal Intense Look at All Four Leads, But Still No Villain

The plot for Multiverse of Madness has been described as follows:

"Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and the first season of Loki (2021), Dr. Stephen Strange, with the help of both old and new mystical allies, travels into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary."

This will mark Marvel's first film for 2022, with two others slated for release. July will see Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi re-team for Thor: Love and Thunder, and November will bring forth the continued adventures of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Moon Knight marks Marvel's first project for Disney+ of the year, with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk releasing later this year.

Tickets will go on sale for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on April 6. The film hits theaters on May 6. Check out the teaser Marvel released below:

What's New on HBO Max in April 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

John Lutz (173 Articles Published) John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run. More From John Lutz