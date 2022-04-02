For those who didn't know, there's a little movie coming out next month in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios officially announced that tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, April 6, an entire month before the film releases on May 6. This has become customary for all major studio releases, and Multiverse of Madness is sure to be one of the biggest films of the year.
Marvel put forth a quick 30-second teaser to announce the availability of tickets, and quite a new bit of footage is present. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) asks for Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) help to quell a threat, a proposition that Strange says "can help her get back on the Avengers lunchbox" following her actions in WandaVision. There also is a massive monster that Wong (Benedict Wong) finds himself face-to-face with, as well as an incoming threat to the Sanctum Sanctorum at Kamar Taj. The spot really focuses on the trio of Strange, Wong, and Wanda, and offers little in the way of cameos and familiar faces when compared to the last trailer.
Multiverse of Madness also stars Xochitl Gomez as newcomer America Chavez, a teenager with the ability to travel amongst dimensions. Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michael Stuhlbarg reprise their roles from the original 2016 film. Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man) took over directing duties from original director, Scott Derrickson. Michael Waldron (Loki, Rick and Morty) wrote the screenplay for the film. As per usual, Marvel maestro Kevin Feige will be a producer on the project.
The plot for Multiverse of Madness has been described as follows:
"Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and the first season of Loki (2021), Dr. Stephen Strange, with the help of both old and new mystical allies, travels into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary."
This will mark Marvel's first film for 2022, with two others slated for release. July will see Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi re-team for Thor: Love and Thunder, and November will bring forth the continued adventures of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Moon Knight marks Marvel's first project for Disney+ of the year, with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk releasing later this year.
Tickets will go on sale for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on April 6. The film hits theaters on May 6. Check out the teaser Marvel released below: