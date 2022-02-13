A new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teases the Multiverse dangers Marvel’s Master of the Mystic Arts (Benedict Cumberbatch) will have to face. Following the first trailer trend, the new footage teases the psychedelic adventures inside the Multiverse and the alliances Stephen Strange will have to do forge in order to survive.

The new trailer reintroduces fans to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness general plot. Due to Strange’s constantly messing around with space-time, the Multiverse is in danger. So, to prevent the whole reality from collapsing, the good Doctor is forced to reach out to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who goes by the moniker Scarlet Witch after the events of WandaVision. Strange will also find a new ally in Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions. And based on the trailer, he may run into a few unexpected familiar faces.

While the trio has superpowers to spare, they’ll need some luck to survive the traps of the Multiverse, which includes a squid-like monster and even an evil version of Doctor Strange himself. Chiwetel Ejiofor is also back as Karl Mordo, and more than ever, he’s convinced that magic is the source of reality’s problems and that his duty is to fight fire with fire by using his mystic knowledge to take down wizards. That certainly sounds like a lot of threats for a single superhero film, and it is no wonder fans are excited to finally catch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger. Talking with Collider about the experience of coming back to superhero movies, Raimi said:

"I didn't know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the director of Spider-Man 3. The Internet was getting revved up and people disliked that movie and they sure let me know about it. So, it was difficult to take back on. But then, I found out that there was an opening on Doctor Strange 2. My agent called me and said, 'They're looking for a director at Marvel for this movie and your name came up. Would you be interested?' And I thought, 'I wonder if I could still do it.' They're really demanding, those types of pictures. And I felt, 'Well, that's reason enough.' I've always really liked the character of Doctor Strange. He was not my favorite, but he was right up there with the favorites. I loved the first movie, I thought [director] Scott Derrickson did a wonderful job, an incredible job. So, I said, 'Yeah.' They left the character in a great place. I didn't think I would be doing another superhero movie. it just happened."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6. Check out the new trailer below.

Here's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

