Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to push the Marvel Cinematic Universe further into the Multiverse, shattering reality and putting multiple versions of the titular character in the spotlight. Due to its huge promises, the movie was already one of the most-anticipated releases of 2022. However, the Superbowl trailer for Doctor Strange 2 increased our hype even more by featuring a possible cameo from Patrick Stewart's Professor X. While the obvious implication of this cameo is that Fox’s X-Men franchise will become canon, this tease could also mean that the Fantastic Four is coming to the MCU sooner than later. And in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, the trailer might have even featured one of the superteam’s classic members: Human Torch.

RELATED:‌ Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: 10 Characters Who Could Make An Appearance

Doctor Strange, the Illuminati, and the Fantastic Four

In the new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel’s Master of the Mystic Arts (Benedict Cumberbatch) is handcuffed and taken before a secret council who’ll judge him for his actions against reality. While the group remains unnamed, Stweart’s voice indicates one of the council members is none other than Professor X, the founder of the X-Men. That’s a clear nod to Marvel Comic’s Illuminati, a team composed of some of the most influential heroes on the planet, who make decisions that’ll shape the future of humanity behind their teammate’s back. Without no one knowing that the Illuminati even exists, these powerful heroes think that they have the clarity other people lack to make tough decisions, so they control the future of the Marvel Universe from the shadows.

Image Via Marvel

Professor X is one of the classic members of the Illuminati, speaking for all Mutants. Another prominent character that composes the original Illuminati is Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic. Reed is the leader of Marvel's first family of superheroes, consisting initially of the Invisible Woman, the Thing, and the Human Torch. And if the MCU is bringing back Stewart’s Professor X through the Illuminati, the moment is ripe to give the Fantastic Four their long-due MCU reboot.

Stewart’s cameo indicates that the MCU brings Fox’s X-Men franchise into the canon. Considering how Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men are now officially part of the MCU after Spider-Man: No Way Home, it makes sense for Disney to rescue beloved characters from Fox’s X-Men films as well. However, it’s also worth underlining that Fox also produced two different versions of the Fantastic Four, the first one a box office success that is still dearly remembered by fans.

In their first theatrical live-action adaptation, the Fantastic Four was played by Ioan Gruffudd (Mister Fantastic), Jessica Alba (Sue Storm / Invisible Woman), Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm / Thing), and Chris Evans (Johnny Storm / Human Torch). So, if Stewart is back to the role of Professor X, Gruffudd could also cameo as Mister Fantastic. And just like that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would create the perfect excuse to bring two fan-favorite superteams into the MCU – and if Evans replayed the part of the Human Torch, the internet would break!

Image Via Marvel

Another small detail that could indicate the Fantastic Four is coming is an unnamed metahuman present in the trailer. In a two-second scene, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is seen fighting a flying person who’s apparently covered in fire. That description perfectly fits the Human Torch’s powers, as the hero is capable of igniting himself and using combustion to soar through the skies. If Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness indeed features the Illuminati, nothing prevents the film from also bringing other members of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into the MCU, and the potential Human Torch on the trailer is another bread crumb left behind for fans to follow.

The timing is perfect for Marvel to introduce the Fantastic Four. Marvel Films first announced that a Fantastic Four movie was in development back in 2019. Since then, the only news we got about the project came in 2020, when the lastest Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts was confirmed to be helming the reboot. So, it’s about time that we get a glimpse of the new iteration of Marvel’s first family of superheroes. Also, Disney needs to start thinking about the future, considering how the MCU’s confirmed film slate stops in December 2023.

We’ll know exactly how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness deals with the possible Illuminati, X-Men, and Fantastic Four cameos when the sequel comes to theaters on May 6. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a long wait for die-hard fans.

10 Most Anticipated Future MCU Projects, According To Reddit Between now and 2023, Marvel Studios has a growing number of movies, television series, and special events slated for release.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email