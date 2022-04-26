With only ten days until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios keeps releasing new teasers to feed the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase’s curiosity. The latest teaser officially welcomes Marvel’s secret team by having Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) namedrop the Illuminati.

The new teaser features the many psychedelic places Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will visit while crossing the multiverse of madness. Strange’s constant meddling with the multiverse will put the MCU’s space-time at risk in the highly-anticipated sequel. So, due to his crimes against existence, the wizard will be brought before a secret alliance of the most influential heroes of the cosmos, the Illuminati, as Mordo announces. While the presence of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had been previously confirmed by some official images, this is the first time any marketing material mentions the supergroup by name.

Marvel Comic’s Illuminati is a team composed of some of the most influential heroes on the planet, who make decisions that’ll shape the future of humanity behind their respective teammates’ backs. The group was teased in a previous trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that supposedly features Patrick Stewart’s voice as Professor X, a part he played in the Fox-era X-Men movies. So, it’s easy to understand why fans are excited to see how the MCU puts a new spin on the fan-favorite group.

Another blink-and-you-might-miss detail of the new teaser also features Stephen dueling against an unknown villain who uses purple magic rays to fight. That could be a nod to Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the main antagonist of WandaVision. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen will join forces with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who now goes by the moniker Scarlet Witch and may be a secret villain. So, it wouldn’t be hard to slip a cameo from Agatha, especially considering the witch will get her own Disney+ spinoff series. We’ll know for sure in less than two weeks, when we catch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters.

To prevent the whole of reality from collapsing, Stephen will have to find some powerful reinforcements in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Besides counting on Wanda and his brother-in-arms Wong (Benedict Wong), the wizard will also find a new ally in Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions. All this backup might not be enough, though, as Stephen will need to deal with several menaces besides Mordo and the Illuminati, including extradimensional squid monsters, zombies, and even an evil version of himself.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger.

Here's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6. Check out the new teaser below.

