With little more than two weeks before the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios keeps releasing new teasers for fans hungry for new frames to dissect in search of clues about the Multiverse. The latest teaser for the highly-anticipated sequel focus on the alliance formed by Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), as the two former Avengers get ready to save every possible dimension.

The new teaser opens with Stephen underlining how the Multiverse is dangerous. Unfortunately, that never prevented the Master of Mystic Arts from messing around with multiple dimensions, which will lead to time-space breaking down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s why Stephen decides to enlist the help of Wanda, who goes by the moniker Scarlet Witch after the events of WandaVision.

The new teaser features plenty of psychedelic images to illustrate how things can get crazy inside the Multiverse. However, a few frames might hide some of the sequel’s secrets. For instance, we see Stephen looking appalled at a brilliant mystic book. Since WandaVision introduced the Darkhold, a powerful piece of literature, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be adding new magical artifacts to the MCU.

The new teaser also has a scene where Wanda is trapped in what seems to be the mirror dimension. That could mean she’s under attack by Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who’s still determined to free the world from wizards. It could also be a nod to the possible conflict between Stephen and Wanda, as previous trailers and posters suggested that the Scarlet Witch might be a villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

To prevent the whole reality from collapsing, Stephen will have to find some powerful reinforcements in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Besides counting on Wanda and his brother-in-arms Wong (Benedict Wong), the wizard will also find a new ally in Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions. All this backup might not be enough, though, as Stephen will need to deal with several menaces besides Mordo, including extradimensional squid monsters, zombies, and even an evil version of himself.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6. Check out the new teaser below.

Here's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

