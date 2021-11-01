A new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness licensed adult coloring pad and puzzle might have teased some details about the upcoming movie’s plot. The puzzle shows Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) fighting a giant squid monster in the middle of a city, which comic book fans will identify as interdimensional villain Shuma-Gorath. However, Doctor Strange is not alone, and the puzzle might give us the first image of Xochitl Gomez’s Miss America.

Created by Steve Englehart and Frank Brunner, Shuma-Gorath showed up for the first time in 1973’s Marvel Premiere #10. The creature is an ancient force of chaos that cannot be truly destroyed, only banished to its original dimension. In the comic books, Shuma-Gorath even ruled humanity during Earth's pre-history. With the Multiverse opening up, it’s not hard to imagine Doctor Strange will have to face some dangerous creatures coming from alternate realities.

As for Doctor Strange’s allies, the image of the puzzle in the pre-order Booktopia page is not clear enough to identify the three supporting heroes featured there. However, it’s easy to imagine that the man with glowing hands is Wong (Benedict Wong), the figure in red with open arms is the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and the person with a jeans jacket is Miss America. Miss America is known for her ability to punch portals to other dimensions, a power that’ll surely come in hand when the heroes begin to explore the Multiverse of Madness.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. While not much is known about the movie yet, the return of Olsen’s Scarlet Witch indicates the story will pick up where WandaVision left us. Before Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange will also appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, another Marvel movie that promises to shatter the barriers between realities.

In No Way Home, Doctor Strange will make a spell to change reality, which brings back Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, both villains from previous interactions with the Web Crawler. It’s still unknown if this dimensional adventure will have permanent consequences to the MCU. Still, No Way Home will undoubtedly give us more clues about what to expect from Multiverse of Madness.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will break reality this December 17. After a shift in several MCU releases, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6, 2022. Check out the cover for the puzzle/coloring book below.

