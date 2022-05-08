Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessLike most Marvel movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a non-stop barrage of Easter eggs and hidden references. Director Sam Raimi continues this tradition through not just a nod and a wink in the dialogue, but through the actual characters and creatures that show up in the movie. Most of these are fairly obvious, like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong's (Benedict Wong) brief explanation of Spider-Man: No Way or the appearance of Rintrah (Adam Hugill) as a student in Kamar-Taj. But a lot of the references are less obvious.

One of these more obscure comic book creatures happens to be one of the first ones we see in the movie. During the film's opening, America Chavez (played by newcomer Xochitl Gomez) and the Defender Variant of Strange are being chased by a big, ribbon-like demon made of red and black bands. This demon is Cyttorak, a being that is absolutely unstoppable. Cyttorak was able to catch up to the two of them with ease and then trap them through his band-like appendages. Even Strange’s magic, which has been consistently shown as one of the most powerful forms of combat in the MCU, isn't enough to contain this monster. Cyttorak pops Strange's containment spell like bubble wrap. After America escapes Cyttorak, the creature doesn't show up again, the role of a pursuer is filled by other monsters throughout the movie, like Gargantos. But this big, red, bad guy is more than what meets the eye.

If the name Cyttorak rings a bell it might be because in Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange harnessed this creature's power through a spell called the Bands of Cyttorak when fighting Thanos (Josh Brolin) on Titan. The bands were also used to restrain Kaecillius (Mads Mikkelsen) in the first Doctor Strange. But this creature is much more than the namesake of a spell that was used once. This demon actually has significant ties to X-Men characters, adding yet another connective tissue for Mutants to officially join the MCU. The most notable thing about Cyttorak is that they happen to be the power source of one of the most popular X-Men villains, Cain Marko AKA Juggernaut.

Judging by his appearances in other films, Juggernaut may look like just another powerhouse character, a villain strong enough to take on the likes of Hulk or Colossus. But Juggernaut isn't just a villain, he has a direct vendetta against the X-Men, being Charles Xavier's step-brother. That big dome helmet he normally wears is similar to Magneto's helmet, in that it's a deterrent against his step-brother's telepathy. His anger towards his would-be bro stems from when Charles accidentally would read Cain's mind as his powers were forming as a child. Cain always viewed this and his ability as an unforgivable invasion of privacy. For Cain Marko, his fight is personal. Besides the familial relation, the thing that makes Juggernaut more unique than the traditional big brawler bad guys is that he is more or less unstoppable just like Cyttorak. Once this dude starts attacking, you have to get really creative in order to beat him. He's not a character that can be contained or overpowered.

If the presence of this demon is already in the Marvel Universe, that leaves the door open for Juggernaut to smash right through. Juggernaut is sort of the perfect character from X-Men to bring into the MCU since he is one that fans have felt never got his due on the big screen. The character has appeared twice in film: first (unfortunately) being in X-Men: The Last Stand played by Vinnie Jones. Jones certainly had the enthusiasm and look to play the role but much like the rest of that movie, it wasn't executed satisfyingly. This isn't Jones' fault, he did the best he could and was a solid casting choice if not going the CGI route. The character didn't really feel like the Juggernaut in that movie because he's a bit too silly, too underpowered, and the translation of the outfit in live-action didn't work very well. He looked too goofy to be intimidating.

The second time the character appeared was in Deadpool 2 as a CGI character voiced by Ryan Reynolds (but in the credits, he is listed as being played by himself). This version is a lot closer to his comic book counterpart, being absolutely massive with the big dome covering his face. But unfortunately, the character was a bit more talkative than he typically is. Which works for a Deadpool movie but doesn't exactly reflect the essence of the character. Juggernaut isn't much of a talker, you get other X-Men characters if you want that kind of villain, like Mr. Sinister. It's not that Juggernaut can't talk in the way that Hulk has trouble speaking, or Groot can only say one phrase. Juggernaut does have the complete capability of speech, he just knows he doesn't need it. Why would he need to talk to anyone if you could just smash through the entire X-Mansion with ease?

Whether the appearance of Cyttorak in this film is directly leading to a Juggernaut appearance in a future X-Men project is yet to be seen. It could just be a fun creature design for Doctor Strange to fight in this movie. But it being a connection is an easy conclusion to reach considering how the MCU has been slowly drip-feeding in elements of the X-Men world. It started with Speed and Wiccan (Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne) in Wandavision, continued with Madripoor in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance of Ursa Major in Black Widow, and now Cyttorak.

For more X-Men goodness, Marvel recently announced a continuation of the beloved 1990s X-Men cartoon dubbed X-Men '97. Whether this series will be canon in the MCU or not is unknown, but seeing now that the Multiverse has been cracked wide open, pretty much everything can be canon at this point.

