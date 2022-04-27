While we knew that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was bound to be a box office hit, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film is already surprising, with more than $42 million hauled in only in advanced ticket sales. The numbers were revealed today at CinemaCon by Disney Theatrical Distribution Boss Tony Chambers.

After tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became available at the beginning of April, the film broke Fandango’s first-day sales for 2022. Add to that that the sequel is leading Fandango’s most anticipated summer movies list, it is easy to understand how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already cashing in big more than a week before its release. What’s harder to picture is why the film still has a box office projection of a mere $150 million for its first weekend. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Matt Reeves’ The Batman surpassed their initial box office projection, proving that superhero cinema is still bringing fans to theaters. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness pulled the same trick.

With $42 million already in Disney’s pockets, the film has already a great start, so it’s no wonder that Chambers praises the company's capacity to overcome the effects of the pandemic. In Chamber’s words:

“The entertainment landscape has definitely changed quite a bit over the past few years but the one thing that hasn’t changed and never will is the power of the movies. Nothing can beat the combined power of Disney, which spans every single genre.”

Image via Marvel Studios

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will need to face the consequences of his constant meddling with the MCU’s space-time. To prevent the whole of reality from collapsing, Stephen will have to find some powerful reinforcements. Besides enlisting Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and his brother-in-arms Wong (Benedict Wong), the wizard will also find a new ally in Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions. All this backup might not be enough, though, as Stephen will need to deal with several menaces, including the return of Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), extradimensional squid monsters, zombies, the secret society named the Illuminati, and even an evil version of himself.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6. Ckeck out the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

In Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

