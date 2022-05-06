Y'all ever wanted to be an Avenger? Well, head straight over to the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure — and from this month, you'll be able to meet one of the newest additions to Marvel's expansive stable of heroes, the multiverse traversing teenage America Chavez, played in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Xochitl Gomez. Gomez made a great debut in the cameo-filled flick, and now Chavez is heading to the theme park.

Avengers Campus includes such "powered-up attractions" as Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: BREAKOUT, in which you go on fun, crazy missions with your favorite superheroes. There are "heroic encounters" like the Ancient Sanctum — from Doctor Strange 2, where you'll be able to meet Chavez — and the Avengers Headquarters, modeled after the upstate campus in the movies. According to Disney Imagineers, Avengers Campus exists in its own separate timeline from the MCU, where heroes can mingle with guests and with each other, without the creatives behind the land having to worry about whether someone is still alive in the MCU, or whether, say, Shang-Chi interacting with Black Widow would make any sense.

Gomez made a great first debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as America Chavez, broadly living up to fan expectations and receiving warm critical plaudits for her performance. She certainly stood out among the cameo heavy crowd, and America will certainly fit in alongside the other characters in Avengers Campus, including two new versions of Moon Knight, who recently debuted along with the vigilante's new Disney+ show.

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Is Great Fun, but Are We Sure Marvel Has a Plan? | Spoiler Review

Along with Gomez as Chavez, the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet WItch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams ​​​​​​​as Christine Palmer. The film is directed by Sam Raimi with a script from Michael Waldron, and is playing in theatets everywhere now. Catch the full Disneyland announcement video down below:

Here's the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

"Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff."

When Will 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness' be Available on Disney+?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jack King (296 Articles Published) Jack King is a Senior News Writer at Collider. You can find his other work at GQ and Vulture. Twitter is @jackarking. Apologies in advance. More From Jack King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe