There are some actors who don’t like to watch their films, some like to just attend the premiere and never look back at it and then there’s actor Elizabeth Olsen! The actor recently revealed that she never saw her recent release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for a rather unusual reason.

In a recent chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Olsen revealed that she refused to watch watermarked screener Disney sent her after she missed the movie premiere due to a cold. The actor told Fallon,

I’m not one of those [actors who doesn’t watch her own movies]. I’m one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better. But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it. And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.

Explaining herself, she further added, “My name was on it and the exact time and date. It’s just distracting.” These kinds of screeners are the type sent out to press before a film or television show is released, and when Fallon explained to her that Marvel Studios watermark their screeners "in case you sell it illegally", an amused Olsen was quick to respond, “How do you even do that? Who do you even send it to? How do you even record it on a computer?”

Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who is undeniably the strongest Avenger in town. The Doctor Strange sequel saw her as the antihero, searching the multiverse for her children. Under Sam Raimi’s direction, Olsen brought out her best "evil witch" vibes, which gave many fans a scare.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Wanda’s return and the anticipation is running high as to which Marvel project we’ll see her in next. While there are many rumors and theories, Olsen too has an idea: "if we're bringing X-Men back, I'll wanna be there!" However, she was quick to clarify, "I have no actual plans yet. I am very excited to talk with Kevin [Feige] about that at some point."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming on Disney+. Check out Olsen and Fallon's chat below.