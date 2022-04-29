We are a week away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and one of the most exciting aspects of this new film is seeing the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Marvel knows this, and fans just got a new featurette highlighting this now iconic superhero’s role in this epic sequel.

The featurette and producer Kevin Feige confirm that, just like Doctor Strange, we are going to see different versions of Scarlet Witch in this film. From there, fans are reminded of the complex emotional tragedy of the character. Continuing Scarlet Witch’s story in a meaningful way after what was accomplished in WandaVision was the main topic of discussion. Director Sam Raimi stated, "We wanted to satisfy the WandaVision fans and take them to the next level with a character they love.” Olsen expanded on that thought, saying that “it was fun to look at it from a different perspective.” Perspectives are another major point in this featurette, an interesting thing that really has not been mentioned anywhere else. Raimi discusses how the multiverse gives the characters a unique opportunity to meet themselves, "to recognize qualities that they may have been blind to.”

Many fans have just been focusing on the fact that the multiverse allows legacy characters like Patrick Stewart’s Professor X to come back, just like how Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men did in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There is more than a good reason to think like that, but the multiverse is not only an opportunity for cameo fests. It is an emotional and frankly intimate opportunity for our favorite characters to grow, a chance for the characters to see themselves how fans have seen them for years, as heroes through different versions of themselves. That is what makes this featurette so unique.

Captain Carter Fights the Scarlet Witch in New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer

We all have had the thought of “what if I did this or that differently?” It is only human nature to think about the past and future in that way. This film looks to be hitting that thought process head on, especially for a character like Scarlet Witch, who has been through so much tragedy and grief due to the loss of her family, Vision, and her kids. This story looks to reopen the emotional floodgates. In the featurette, we see Wanda’s kids once again and creepy images of a blood soaked Scarlet Witch, so the possibilities of what kind of different versions of Wanda we may meet are endless.

While this is a Doctor Strange movie, Scarlet Witch appears to be the emotional linchpin of this multiversal story. WandaVision was such a somberly beautiful piece about the many stages of grief. However, grief is an everlasting feeling and Multiverse of Madness looks to explore that. The film is being pegged as the MCU's first horror movie and Scarlet Witch is going to be at the center of this emotionally terrifying adventure. While in the short term this epic nightmarefest will be remembered for its seemingly endless cameos, in the long term it will be remembered for how it moved some of our favorite characters like Scarlet Witch emotionally forward.

You can watch the full Scarlet Witch centric featurette down below, and see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it hits theaters on May 6.

