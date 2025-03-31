Hayley Atwell has been in the MCU right from the start, first introduced as Peggy in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and went on to make numerous appearances throughout the 'Infinity Saga' even getting Agent Carter standalone series. Post-Endgame, she returned in the What If…? animated series as Captain Carter and brought the character to live-action again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as part of the Illuminati. However, the actress recently shared that her cameo as Captain Carter wasn’t satisfying due to creative reasons.

While fans think that an actor who has been a mainstay of the franchise will have more creative control or input about their character, Atwell revealed in a new podcast a tense moment from Multiverse of Madness where she was “able to stand up for myself with grace.” The actor shared that her cameo in the movie was like “blink and you’ll miss me. And I really sort of took umbrage with the fact that she has that brilliant line: ‘I could do this all day.’ Then she’s frisbee’d to death with her own shield, and I’m like, she’s so undermined. And it just got pulled out from her. It’s kind of a funny moment.” The actor recounted,

“ I remember going up to, to a very lovely person who was in a very high position there, and I won’t name and shame, but I was like, ‘Oh, do you think maybe we could… Can I offer you a possibility that I actually come in from that side and suggest if I did that line there,’ and I just came up with an offering technically, which I love doing, because a lot of directors will go, ‘Oh, great, try something.’”

However, the person in the high position did not take it well. Atwell explained, he went, “‘Oh, sure, Hayley, I’ll just tell our Oscar-winning editor that you have some choices you’d like to make. And, yeah, don’t you worry about that. I’ll make sure he gets a memo.’” Atwell further divulged that whoever she spoke to diffused the confrontation, joking: “‘Oh, I’m just kidding. I’m just bullying you. Don’t worry.’” And she had the perfect response. “I went, ‘You can’t bully me. I’ve got a jetpack on.’”

Hayley Atwell Will Return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Atwell played a significant role in the MCU to the point where the 'Infinity Saga' ended with the fairytale notion of Peggy and Steve getting their dance, finally, in the closing image of Endgame. She will return to the franchise, reprising her role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. While not much is known about her character arc, we’re sure it’ll be the one worthy of her talents.

Multiverse of Madness is available to stream on Disney+. You can check out Atwell's comments above.