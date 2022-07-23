Iron Studios has revealed a statue of Sorcerer Supreme Wong during San Diego Comic-Con. The statue is inspired by Marvel Studios' latest release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and takes on the likeness of the actor Benedict Wong. “Here's a statue revealed on the 3rd day of the San Diego Comic Con!” the Iron studio said in their tweet. The statue takes a defensive stance complete with the franchise's signature crimson summoning circles. Wong is seen standing atop a crushed Gargantos, it seems.

Wong has played the similarly-named character six times in the MCU. Speaking to Variety about his experience, Wong shared, “When I first embarked on the role, we looked at the old source material and it needed an update. I remember my opening gambit when I was in the trailer and waiting to meet with Kevin and producer Stephen Broussard, and was vehemently not into doing what was in the old source material. And thankfully, neither were they...So, we created this no-nonsense, midfield general librarian with hints of [former Manchester United player] Roy Keane in there.”

Wong first appeared as a librarian at Kamar Taj in the 2016 Doctor Strange movie, then progressed to making appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In Phase Four, along with appearing in Multiverse of Madness, the actor has made cameo appearances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking of working with Sam Raimi on his latest MCU entry he said, “This character has progressed now, and I found out when [director] Sam Raimi was on a conference call and talking me through the story. Here was this legend. He said, 'Of course, you're going to be the Sorcerer Supreme,' and as this geek, it's so great what they've done with the character and how he stands toe-to-toe with Doctor Strange."

Image via Iron Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went on to score a whopping $954.9 million at the worldwide box office and has opened doorways to the Marvel multiverse. No information has been revealed about when the Iron Studios figure will go on sale, though visitors to Comic-Co can check out the figure at the vendors' booth.