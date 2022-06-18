Marvel and LEGO fans assemble, the wait is no more! LEGO Con 2022 just unveiled the brand-new, highly-anticipated LEGO Marvel Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum 76218, the notorious Bleeker Street manor that serves as home to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Masters of the Mystic Arts. This massive set will be launching on August 1 and retails at $249.99 via TheBrickFan.

With the out-of-this-universe success that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has conjured since its release, the timing for LEGO's Sanctum Sanctorum set is perfect. At 2,708 pieces, set 76218 includes scenes from both the Doctor Strange sequel and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, which saw the Avengers struggling to prevent Thanos the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin) from obtaining all the Infinity Stones.

The Sanctum Sanctorum set comes with a whopping nine LEGO mini-figures including Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughn-Lawlor), the telekinetic member of the Black Order and Thanos's deeply loyal adoptive son; Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man; Tom Holland's Spider-Man; the powerful Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen); the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (Benedict Wong); an evil variant of Stephen Strange, Sinister Strange; Master Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) from Multiverse; the nightmarish Dead Strange, and the normal Doctor Strange.

Image via Marvel Studios

As for the Sanctum Sanctorum itself, the build is impressive, to say the least. The set comes with the sidewalk and trees out front and is intricately detailed down to the glass panes in the front doors, the window frames and grates, and the signature window on the top level with the bronze is also included. There is particular attention lent to the fact that the Sanctum is a corner building, at Bleeker and Fenno Place, which LEGO provides a smooth build for. The rooftop comes in a sand green color which provides more accuracy to the building in the films for fans and collectors and it comes with a garden on the rooftop.

The entire structure is split into four parts, with the top level housing the museum of mystical collections, the middle being the library and the ground floor is the entrance with the wide staircase that the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) comes crashing down into in Infinity War. The images show items from the films decorating the building on each level, as well as the Rotunda of Gateways which can change from a desert to snowy mountains, to the Dark Dimension, ruled by the fearsome Dormammu first introduced to the MCU in Doctor Strange, and the one-eyed Gargantos from Multiverse. Upon closer inspection, fans can spot Easter Eggs like the graffiti on the outside of the building portraying the Ten Rings from Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

With all nine of the LEGO mini-figures, fans can reenact scenes from both films. There is so much to unpack with this set, and it's all available for purchase on August 1! Check out LEGO's official site for more information on upcoming sets and LEGO Con 2022, and check out the images of the Sanctum Sanctorum set down below!

Image via TheBrickFan

Image via TheBrickFan