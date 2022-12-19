The Illuminati in this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness almost had a different lineup of members. Artist Soren Bendt has shared on his website a storyboard showing a slightly different group from director Sam Raimi's Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Just like in the film, the Earth-838 Illuminati in the storyboard features Captain Carter/Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Captain Marvel/Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). One of the different characters in the storyboard is someone wearing a suit similar to the Iron Monger one worn by Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) in 2008's Iron Man. In Iron Man, Stane appeared to be a mentor to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), until it was revealed that he was the one who planned Stark's kidnapping by the Ten Rings. Stane wore the suit in a battle against Iron Man at the end of the film.

According to ComicBook.com, the other new member in the storyboard is Balder the Brave, who has not yet made an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Comics version of the character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and is the half brother of Thor. Balder was previously seen in the Disney XD animated series The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (voiced by Nolan North) and in the 2009 animated film Hulk Vs. (voiced by Michael Adamthwaite).

Image via Soren Bendt

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Illuminati also included Professor Charles Xavier, with Patrick Stewart reprising the role from 20th Century Fox's X-Men film series. The film was the first time Xavier appeared in the MCU after Marvel regained the rights to the character following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox. Stewart's X-Men co-star Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in the 2024 MCU film Deadpool 3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Illuminati also featured the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards (John Krasinski). Similar to Xavier, the film was Richard's first appearance in the MCU following Disney's purchase of Fox. A Fantastic Four film, directed by Matt Shakman, is scheduled to be released in 2025. However, it is currently unknown who will play Reed Richards in the film. Another member of the Illuminati was Black Bolt, played by Anson Mount. Mount previously played the character in the TV series Inhumans, which aired on ABC in 2017.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available to stream on Disney+. The next MCU film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.