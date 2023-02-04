It's been almost nine months since the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) graced the screen with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now fans of the character can rejoice as Funko has announced that a brand-new Pop! figure of is now available to pre-order and will be released this March.

Available as an Entertainment Earth exclusive, the Funko Pop! depicts the iconic moment from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where the Scarlet Witch goes on a deadly rampage and faces off against The Illuminati after dreamwalking as her Earth-838 variant. The figure itself is represented in high-quality colors, with the deep reds of her eyes being a stand-out feature alongside the magic radiating from her hands.

The scene served as one of the biggest highlights of the film, which helped solidify Wanda Maximoff as the ultimate villain of the story, and the Pop! figure perfectly capture the character's terrifying on-screen presence. In addition to perfectly recapturing the film's signature scene, the figure will also have a glow-in-the-dark feature, which will illuminate a crimson red glow from Wanda's eyes and hands, which will look great on any collector's shelf. In addition to the latest variant of the character, fans can also pre-order a Build-A-Scene edition of her as she was depicted in Captain America: Civil War.

Image via Marvel Studios

The figure is the latest in a long line of Funko Pops from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the latest from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As fans eagerly await for the Scarlett Witch to debut, other upcoming Pop! figures to keep an eye out for in the next few months include a line from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which features Adam Warlock and Cosmo the Spacedog.

Other future Marvel releases include Thor's House from Avengers: Endgame, a Build-A-Scene figure of Black Widow from Captain America: Civil War, and Sandman with Electro from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Whether additional announcements are to be revealed currently remains a mystery, but with the release of The Marvels expected in July alongside a plethora of television shows this year, Funko will likely continue expanding its extensive collection of Marvel Pops as the cinematic universe continues to grow.

The Multiverse of Madness Funko Pop! is now available for fans to pre-order here. Check out the upcoming figure below: