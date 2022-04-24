So far, the defining aspect of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the multiverse. From Disney+ series like Loki to feature films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, the entertainment juggernaut is putting a lot of focus on multiple dimensions, which might seem like a lot to keep track of. One person that needs to keep track of all of this reality-hopping is Michael Waldon, creator of the aforementioned Loki series as well as the writer for the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who recently spoke to The Playlist about how he approaches these reality-bending stories existing in a large continuity, saying that they both intertwine with one another as well as work as their own stand-alone stories.

During the interview, Waldron spoke about many of the projects that he is involved with in Phase 4 of the MCU, including the interconnected nature of both Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The interviewer points out that Loki was voted the most popular Marvel series by fans — a fact that Waldon was extremely humbled by and grateful for. The interviewer points out that this vote was held during Waldon's writing of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which led to the question of whether he could have written that movie without making Loki and, inversely, can Loki Season 2 happen if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hadn’t happened? "Are they all intertwined?" Waldon replied:

The headaches I have are probably intertwined. I mean, it’s all intertwined and it all stands alone. Like a great comic universe, I think that one thing certainly informs the other. You’re going to have a better time watching the next chapter of an MCU story if you’ve seen the stuff before it. But also, hopefully, even if you’ve never, if you’ve walked in off the street, you’ll still have a blast. It should be good enough that it stands on its own.

It should be a comfort to most to hear that while the stories are interconnected and you'll get more out of the experience for having seen every project, it's not a requirement. From the sound of it, Waldron has ensured that no matter what your relationship is with Marvel — from a casual viewer to a superfan — you'll be able to enjoy these pieces of Phase 4 on their own merit.

Waldron also expressed his satisfaction with the way that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has turned out when asked if he was happy with the story saying, "Yeah. I am. I’m really proud of it."

It is interesting to hear Waldon's take on the current goings-on of the MCU and the process that goes into creating these industry-shaking films and shows. With the multiverse full and truly broken in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the fallout just getting worst in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is important that someone like Waldon is there to guide all the moving parts, as now any small decision can have universe-spanning consequences.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

