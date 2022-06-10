Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness more than lived up to its title, as it threw Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts through time and space while attempting to escape the wrath of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). But one of the biggest moments comes at the end of the film - specifically the mid-credits sequence. Strange is approached by a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) who says that his use of the Darkhold has caused an interdimensional "incursion" - an event where two universes collide and only one survives. The woman slices open a portal to the Dark Dimension - the realm where the dread Dormammu lives. Strange accompanies the woman into the Dark Dimension, ready to face any number of threats.

Comic book readers immediately pegged Theron's role as Clea, the daughter of the Faltine warlord Umar - who also happens to be Strange's student and eventual wife in comics. Based on Clea and Strange's relationship in the comics, it would be interesting to see a third film chronicle the development of their relationship. Both Cumberbatch and Theron are extremely skilled actors, and it would be a fun wrinkle for a superhero's love interest to be related to his deadliest enemy. That's not even mentioning the fact that Dormammu may still be smarting from the defeat Strange handed him in the first Doctor Strange movie; the idea of his mortal enemy saving him is another relationship a third film could explore.

But one of the biggest storylines that a third film could tackle is the recent Death of Doctor Strange miniseries. Written by Jed MacKay and illustrated by Lee Garbett, the series lives up to its name by having Strange murdered, and Clea - alongside Strange's other allies - attempting to solve his murder while fending off an interdimensional invasion. Granted, killing off Strange sounds drastic, but it would also tie into the third installment of each sub-franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe having a third entry that shakes up its character's world. Thor lost his home in Thor: Ragnarok. The Avengers were divided due to a feud between Captain America and Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War. And Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter Parker's identity being wiped from the minds of the entire world - including his friends and family. How do you top that? End a film with the central hero dying.

Image Via Disney

If the films were to go by the miniseries, his role as the Sorcerer Supreme would land in good hands should he die: Clea's. It's not like an actress of Theron's caliber wouldn't sign on for a bit part; a film positioning Clea as the Sorcerer Supreme would provide some interesting dynamics between her and the rest of the heroes in the MCU, and even open up some new avenues when it comes to the world of magic. It's not like Theron is a stranger to headlining a comic book film; she was a major part of the Netflix action extravaganza The Old Guard, which centered on a group of immortal mercenaries.

Finally, there's the threat of incursions to consider. To stop incursions from happening, Strange and the rest of the secret council of superheroes known as the Illuminati engaged in desperate measures to save their world. Strange even sold his soul to a demon in order to gain arcane knowledge. Multiverse of Madness featured Strange tapping into the power of the Darkhold to save America Chavez (Xochitil Gomez) - despite being warned of its power. And showing Strange following in his alternate self's footsteps by tapping into unholy magic and maybe even forming the Illuminati would provide some narrative fodder for a third film - as well as cement the fact that Strange's hubris is his greatest stumbling block. The possibilities for a future sequel, much like the Multiverse itself, are endless.

