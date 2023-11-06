The Big Picture The upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special on Disney+ will be titled "The Church on Ruby Road" and will feature Ncuti Gatwa as the Time Lord embarking on his journey across space and time.

Millie Gibson will star as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor's first official companion, potentially hinting at a connection between the Doctor's Christmas adventures and his first encounter with Ruby.

Before the new Doctor and Ruby make their debut, David Tennant will briefly return to the role in the 60th Anniversary episodes, with the reason for his return set to be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

A few weeks before the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special premieres on Disney+, the streaming platform has announced its official title. "The Church on Ruby Road" will be the name of the story set to be released on Christmas Day, featuring the version of the Time Lord portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa as he begins his journey across space and time. Even if the story of this version of the Doctor hasn't played out yet, the title of the episode could already hold plenty of meaning to him, as it could be directly related to his first official companion.

Millie Gibson will star as Ruby Sunday, the first person who's meant to travel in the TARDIS with Gatwa's iteration of the titular character. Given how the name of the character can be found in the episode's title, a connection could take place between what the Doctor is supposed to be doing this Christmas and his first encounter with Ruby herself. Details about the Doctor's first meeting with Ruby are still being kept under wraps, with their adventures set to premiere on television at some point next year, when the first season of Doctor Who featuring Gatwa as the lead can be seen by audiences.

But before Ruby or even Gatwa's Doctor can make their official debuts on the screen, a very different kind of story will take place on Doctor Who. After it was announced that Jodie Whittaker would leave the classic BBC series, fans knew that a new Doctor would be selected as the pilot of the TARDIS. But what audiences could've never predicted would be the fact that David Tennant would briefly come back to the role, with the veteran performer playing the Doctor during the special 60th Anniversary episodes set to premiere later this month.

Why is David Tennant Back in 'Doctor Who'?

A decade after the last time he officially played the character on television, the reason why David Tennant has returned to the role of the Doctor will be revealed in the upcoming episodes. Regardless of who plays the Doctor at any point in time, the plot of Doctor Who always remains a secret until the stories play out on the screen. But even if the Doctor's body has returned to a previous face for no particular reason, it won't be long before Ncuti Gatwa takes over, and the show enters its new era with Russell T. Davies back as its showrunner. The universe needs help, and there's only one mad man with a box who can help it.

Doctor Who returns on Disney+ on the United States on November 25.