The 2024 Christmas Special of Doctor Who, "Joy to the World", is a little more than a month away. Today, we've got a sneak peek at the upcoming special starring Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan. We've previously gotten a look at the special before, where Coughlan's Joy meets The Doctor and now it looks like they're in the thick of the conflict. As they work through an interface on a laptop, they're re-introduced to the Villengard.

The Doctor continues to explain to Joy who the Villengard are and how their involvement in their present conflict could be possible. It's just as he explains they'd have to be on Earth 65 million years ago that there's the thunderous footsteps of what appears to be a Tyrannosaurus rex. As the pair stare down the barrel of the mouth of the dinosaur that's just swallowed the briefcase they were just inspecting, it fades to black with a To Be Continued slate popping up.

Lots of 'Doctor Who' To Look Forward To in the Next Year

The return of the Christmas specials are not the only thing fans get to look forward to over the next year. Whovians can also likely expecting Season 2 of Doctor Who, with Ncuti Gatwa returning for his sophomore season as The Doctor as well as the upcoming spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea. That spin-off is the highly anticipated and long-awaited UNIT spin-off with Jemma Redgrave set to reprise her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

While we still don't know a whole lot about the upcoming Christmas special, the logline so far on the Doctor Who website is as follows:

This Christmas, the Doctor is thrown together with a cheery yet lonely hotel guest with a connection to a mysterious briefcase...

What we do know, is that former showrunner Steven Moffat returned to write the "Joy to the World" and that it will be an exploration of what Gatwa's Doctor is like when he travels alone. Moffat has already previous written for Gatwa's Doctor in the Season 1 episode "Boom". Speaking with Collider's Sam Coley at San Diego Comic Con, Gatwa says that Coughlan's Joy "teaches him a lot." It's also important to note the involvement of the Silurians in the Christmas special, and the next sneak peek we get has seemingly taken us back to a prehistoric age. The Silurians are a reptilian race from "the dawn of time" according to Vastra, a Silurian last seen in the Season 8 episode "Deep Breath." The Silurian fans will meet in the Christmas special is named Melnak, played by Sherlock alum Jonathan Aris.

Only time (and space) will tell how all of those factors come together. The Christmas Special will, of course, air on Christmas Day, 2024. Stay with Collider for the latest on Doctor Who. You can watch all of Season 1 right now on Disney+. Check out the sneak peek above.

