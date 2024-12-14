The holiday season wouldn't be the same without Doctor Who. New images have been revealed from the upcoming holiday special that will reunite the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), as well as feature Nicola Coughlan as a special guest star. The Time Lord and his latest companion appeared to part ways during the conclusion of the latest season of the series. That won't be a permanent farewell, with Ruby Sunday confirmed to be returning in "Joy to the World". Doctor Who is known for introducing important plot points during holiday specials. This year won't be any different, with the Fifteenth Doctor ready to fly his TARDIS on another wonderful adventure.

The team behind Doctor Who always keeps the premise of new episodes under wraps. That is the case for "Joy to the World", with the BBC and Disney+ wanting to keep plenty of surprises for Christmas Day. But even if the companies don't want to reveal much about upcoming episodes of the series, behind-the-scenes information that has come to light after the conclusion of the previous season could provide hints regarding where the Time Lord is going next. Ruby Sunday was never meant to stay with the Fifteenth Doctor permanently. The TARDIS will be introduced to a new companion soon enough.

Varada Sethu has been cast as Belinda Chandra. Before her introduction as the new companion of the Doctor, Sethu portrayed a different character in the latest season of the series. Details regarding how the dynamic in the TARDIS will change once Belinda arrives remain a mystery, but this could be the perfect opportunity for Millie Gibson to move on from the show while allowing someone else to travel with the Fifteenth Doctor.

What's Next for the Fifteenth Doctor?

The Fifteenth Doctor was introduced during the special episodes that were released last year in order to celebrate six decades of Doctor Who. David Tennant and Catherine Tate returned in a thrilling story that pitched the Fourteenth Doctor against The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris). The battle concluded with the villain fatally injuring the Time Lord, leading to the birth of the Fifteenth Doctor. Ncuti Gatwa's performance has been met with critical acclaim, and the actor is getting ready to work as the lead of his second season of Doctor Who next year. And the narrative of that season begins with this month's "Joy to the World".

You can check out the new images from "Joy to the World" below, before Doctor Who returns to Disney+ on Christmas Day.

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, "The Doctor," who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor's human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date December 25, 2023 Cast Ncuti Gatwa , Millie Gibson , Susan Twist , Michelle Greenidge , Angela Wynter , Jemma Redgrave , Yasmin Finney , Anita Dobson Seasons 2 Creator(s) Donald Wilson , Sydney Newman Writers Russell T. Davies , Dave Gibbons , Kate Herron , Steven Moffat

