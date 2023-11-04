The Big Picture Doctor Who will be returning with three special episodes to celebrate its 60th Anniversary, featuring the return of David Tennant in the titular role.

Doctor Who is set to return later this month, with three special episodes to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the series. Featuring the return of David Tennant in the titular role, the new stories will place the veteran Time Lord against the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), a villain from the classic era of the program returning with a new form. Total Film Magazine has shared a new look at Tennant in the stories to come, with the image setting the stage for the return of the most beloved iterations of the character. But given the amount of charisma the performer injects into the character, the showrunner behind Doctor Who needed an actor who could hold his ground against Tennant.

During a recent interview with Total Film, Russell T. Davies, the showrunner who's also returning to Doctor Who from the time when Tennant first stepped into the TARDIS, discusses how it was necessary to find an antagonist that could believably rival Tennant's new Doctor: "You need an extraordinary actor to match David at the height of his powers. Bear in mind that this is David’s TARDIS, his Doctor, his name in the titles. It’s not easy for guest stars to come into that. You need that size, you need that experience, you need that skill to match him, otherwise you’re in danger that the Doctor will tapdance all around you. That’s what Neil brings… a vast performance that is properly terrifying."

The upcoming episodes will be titled "The Star Beast", "Wide Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle", and they will also mark the return of a special character from David Tennant's first time as the lead of the series. Catherine Tate will reprise her role of Donna Noble, the confident, resourceful companion that traveled around the galaxy with the Time Lord, until she got too comfortable living in space for her own good. After a dangerous adventure, Donna's mind was compromised, and her memories had to be wiped in order to save her brain from collapsing.

Who Is The Toymaker?

Introduced during the time when William Hartnell was the Doctor, the Toymaker is capable of creating sentient beings out of childish objects. While the character continuously came back as an antagonist over the years, he has never appeared in the modern iteration of the series that began when Christopher Eccleston became the pilot of the TARDIS. How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris was selected to portray the new iteration of the role, as the Doctor is set to yet again face a very dangerous threat while trying to protect the Earth.

You can see the new image from the upcoming 60th Anniversary special episodes of Doctor Who below, before the show returns on Disney+ on November 25: