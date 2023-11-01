The Big Picture David Tennant returns to Doctor Who in new short run as the titular character, with the 60th Anniversary special episodes set for release later this year on Disney+.

David Tennant's return to Doctor Who is almost here, and to celebrate the actor's new short run as the titular character, SFX Magazine has released new images from the upcoming 60th Anniversary special episodes. Set to be released later this year on Disney+ everywhere outside the United Kingdom and Ireland, the short stories will take Tennant through a wild adventure, while he portrays yet another iteration of the kind Time Lord. Time is running out for the scientist in a blue box, and he's going to need all the help he can get ot understand why his face went back to a previous look.

Titled "The Star Beast", "Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle", the episodes will also feature the return of Catherine Tate ad Donna Noble, the Doctor's friend and loyal companion who had her memory wiped to save her life. Given the danger seeing the Doctor again represents for Donna, the duo will need to be careful as they try to protect the planet from threats that come from outer space. Jodie Whittaker faced plenty of dangerous situations during her time as the protagonist, but it appears that the galaxy will never stop causing problems for the Doctor.

After it was announced that David Tennant would be back as the Doctor and Rusell T. Davies would once more be the showrunner of the series, fans were excited to see the duo that elevated Doctor Who to new heights working together again. But this doesn't mean that the program will be going back exactly to what it was two decades ago, when Billie Piper was still running around as Rose Tyler. On the contrary, the team behind the story of the Time Lord who wants to help everyone he can are excited to bring the series to new heights.

Ncuti Gatwa is The Doctor

Even if David Tennant returned to the main role of the show, he won't stay for long, and the BBC is preparing for the debut of their next Time Lord. Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the next version of the Doctor, and he's set to make his debut at some point during the 60th Anniversary specials before headlining the series during an entire season next year. While he hasn't been seen on television playing the character yet, Gatwa recently started production on his second season as the Doctor, meaning that audiences can expect to see him and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) plenty of times in the near future.

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special episodes premiere on Disney+ on November 25.