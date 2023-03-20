In celebration of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, a multi-platform special "Doom's Day" is slated to be released later this year, the BBC announced via Doctor Who's social media channels. The special shall center around the original character Doom - "the Universe's greatest assassin" - played by stand-up comedian and comedy sketch artist Sooz Kempner across multiple platforms. The story shall run across Doctor Who's digital channels, Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Penguin Random House, BBC Audio, Big Finish, and East Side Games.

While few details regarding the plot of the story were shared in the BBC's announcement, it was revealed that the special will follow Doom "as she travels through all of time and space in pursuit of the Doctor to save her from the ever-approaching Death." With only a day to save herself, each entry into the story by each media partner shall focus on one of the 24 hours Doom has left to track down The Doctor. Sooz Kemper expressed in the announcement that "to be part of the Doctor Who universe, a British institution up there with cups of tea and James Bond, is surreal". Russell T Davies, who returns as Doctor Who showrunner to helm the anniversary following his departure in 2009, described "Doom's Day" as "a huge new adventure for the whole Doctor Who universe... Her adventures will span comics, audio, a novel, video games stories and more, expanding the world of Doctor Who into brand new territories."

Image via BBC

RELATED: New 'Doctor Who' 60th Anniversay Special Images Reveal The Return of Donna Noble

The story comes in addition to the live action celebration of Doctor Who's anniversary, which sees Tenth Doctor actor David Tennant return to the role alongside previous fan-favorite companion Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate. Despite this marking Tennant's return to the world of Doctor Who, he will not be reprising his role as the Tenth Doctor, but will in fact be portraying the character's fourteenth iteration. Speaking with the BBC, Tennant called his return to the franchise "a lovely, lovely thing... You move on from it with a whole mixture of emotions. And one of those is sadness and regret. So to be able to revisit that and to get another shot, it was a total joy from start to finish." Tennant's homecoming proceeds Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa taking over as the Fifteenth Doctor. It is yet to be seen which Doctor exactly Doom will be in pursuit of in the upcoming special.

More details regarding the plot of "Doom's Day" are set to be revealed ahead of its release later this year.