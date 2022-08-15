Doctor Who fans have been filled with excitement since it was announced last May that former series stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate would be returning for the series' 60th anniversary special. However, details surrounding the special anniversary episode, set to air in late 2023, have been few and far between. But now, thanks to a panel with Tennant at Fan Expo Boston this past weekend, fans have been teased with some surprises.

Tennant began his run as the tenth iteration of the titular character during the second season of the show’s revival. Tennant quickly became a fan favorite during his time with the show as the revival began to grow its audience, and in his final season with the show, Tennant’s Doctor was joined by the equally fan-beloved Donna Noble (Tate). Since his initial departure, Tennant has returned to the show before, for the 50th anniversary special, but the idea of getting both Tennant and Tate back on screen together has Doctor Who fans counting down the days.

The details around the new special are being kept secret. The only specifics fans have is Tennant and Tate’s involvement. But, it is being reported to be a big event to celebrate the extensive history of the show. This has fans running wild with every rumor, theory, and speculation they can find. At the Fan Expo panel, Tennant decided to feed into these rumors and tease the fans by saying:

“What I think is interesting about the fact that Catherine Tate and me may have been filming, you see, because we are slightingly unfortunate (or fortunate) in that we were filming some scenes that were in the public so it had to be admitted that we were in it. So most of what’s been filmed with other people has all been inside. So, there is lots more coming than people think, which is very exciting. And as far as I know, no-one has quite figured out yet what Catherine and I are doing there. I think there is a lot of theory, a lot of speculation, but I’m very excited for people to see the tiny little cog we are in Russell’s great machine.”

Image via BBC

RELATED: Ncuti Gatwa Will Begin Filming 'Doctor Who' This Fall

With this statement, Tennant was able to perfectly say just enough to drive fans crazy while not giving away any of the juicy details. With sixty years' worth of Doctors, companions, aliens, friends, and enemies to celebrate, it is any fan’s guess what could be in store.

What also has fans excited is the return of showrunner Russell T Davies, beginning with the anniversary special. He previously served as showrunner on the series from the beginning of the revival to the end of Tennant’s time as The Doctor. Davies is often championed by Doctor Who fans for revitalizing the series and bringing it back to modern audiences to become the pop culture and science fiction stable it is now. Tennant also spoke on Davies' return, briefly saying:

“The things that on in Russell T Davies’ mind! If only we could all have a ferret around in there, it would be very exciting… I know that he’s now in charge of Doctor Who again. I know that’s very exciting. I know that I’m not allowed to say much about that.”

The 60th anniversary special is expected to air sometime in late 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Doctor Who.