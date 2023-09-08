The Big Picture Get ready for new changes in Doctor Who as the Doctor regenerates! Check out the latest images showing a distressed TARDIS and the Fourteenth Doctor played by David Tennant.

Catherine Tate makes a glorious return as Donna Noble in the 60th anniversary specials.

Brace yourself for Neil Patrick Harris's sinister villain - a thrilling addition to the upcoming anniversary specials.

The TARDIS is making its way towards our planet, with Entertainment Weekly releasing new images from David Tennant's return to Doctor Who. After a complete decade of not appearing in the classic science fiction series, the actor is back in what is perhaps his most iconic role, as the character and the program itself move towards a new era in their development. The titular character is capable of changing their body entirely when facing death, in a process know to Time Lords as regeneration. This would mark the third time the Doctor's body turns into David Tennant, or maybe even the fourth one, when accounting the strange incident with the severed hand.

The reason why the Doctor's body returned to Tennant's appearance is a mystery that will be dealt with then the special 60th Anniversary episodes air later this year. The character was previously portrayed by Jodie Whittaker, but after the Master (Sacha Dhawan) came up with a sinister plan to get rid of the protagonist, the Doctor's body couldn't take the damage from the battle, and the regeneration process began once again. But the Time Lord was as shocked as viewers were when it turned out that the new body looked like David Tennant once more, and that was the last time the Doctor was seen on television.

Tennant won't be the only actor from his era returning to Doctor Who for the first time in years. Catherine Tate will be back in the role of Donna Noble, the character's companion form right after he left Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) in a different dimension. Since Donna's memories were wiped in order to keep her mind from collapsing, the series will have to make it clear if she can recognize her old friend or not. An emotional reunion is about to take place in the TARDIS, before the series changes completely when entering an era that will define its future.

Image via BBC

The Doctor Is Coming

While the details surrounding the transition won't be revealed until the actual episodes make their way to television screens from around the world, David Tennant's Doctor will regenerate into the one played by Ncuti Gatwa. It's been a while since the actor was selected for a more permanent position as Whittaker's successor, and the images released from his upcoming episodes have given the Doctor a style that hasn't been seen in the BBC reboot. There are entire galaxies and timelines out there that need help, and there's only one person in a blue box who can make a difference.

You can check out the new images from Doctor Who below, before the series returns to television later this year:

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Image via Entertainment Weekly