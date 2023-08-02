The Big Picture Three 60th Anniversary specials for Doctor Who are set to be released later this year, with sneak peeks being shared on Instagram.

"The Giggle" features David Tennant and Catherine Tate, with Neil Patrick Harris playing a dastardly villain.

The specials mark the return of former stars and talent associated with Doctor Who, including Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Russell T. Davies as showrunner.

The BBC's long-running science-fiction series Doctor Who is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year, and to celebrate, three specials are set to arrive later this year. To drum up enthusiasm for the upcoming specials, the BBC has been releasing sneak peeks from each special on Instagram. The first special is titled "The Star Beast," a teaser for the second, titled "Wild Blue Yonder" was released last week, and on Wednesday the BBC directed fans' attention to the third special, titled "The Giggle."

In the short teaser released for "The Giggle," David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble take center stage, coming face-to-face with How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris, who is set to play a dastardly villain. "He's here," the Doctor says. "Driving you mad, laughing at the human race." The ominous lines delivered by the Doctor are played over clips from the upcoming special and a spine-tingling laugh (or giggle) bookends the short teaser, presumably from Harris.

The three 60th Anniversary specials mark a series of returns of former stars and talent associated with Doctor Who. Tennant, who first appeared as the Tenth Doctor in the season finale of the show's modern revival in 2005 and became a fan-favourite over the course of multiple seasons, was stunningly revealed as the Fourteenth Doctor when Jodie Whittaker's thirteenth incarnation regenerated. Russell T. Davies, the architect behind the show's modern revival and responsible for a number of its highest-rated episodes, also returns as showrunner. Tate, who first appeared in the 2006 Christmas Special, before returning for the fourth season of the modern revival and subsequently the 2009 Christmas Special and 2010 New Year's Special, is also back as Donna Noble. However, even though old faces are returning, it is important to note that Tennant's return is very-much the Fourteenth and not the Tenth Doctor, he even has a new sonic screwdriver!

Image via BBC

When Will the 'Doctor Who' Specials Be Released?

An exact date for Doctor Who's return to television screens has yet to be confirmed, but the actual 60th Anniversary of the very-first episode of the classic show is November 23, 2023, so expect the three specials to be released around this date. In the United Kingdom, the show will be broadcast on the BBC and simultaneously broadcast outside the UK on Disney+, following a deal struck last October. Following the three specials, Ncuti Gatwa will take the reins of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson. For now, enjoy the short Instagram teaser for "The Giggle" below.