The Big Picture The BBC has released a teaser for the upcoming Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

The episode titled "Wild Blue Yonder" shows glitched footage of the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble aboard the TARDIS.

The specials, including "The Star Beast" and "The Giggle," will also feature Neil Patrick Harris as a star villain, and former showrunner Russell T. Davies is returning to the series.

In the clip, which lasts only a matter of seconds, footage of the Fourteenth Doctor (Tennant) and Donna Noble (Tate) aboard the TARDIS is glitched and distorted, with a panicked Donna asking; "Where are we," to which the Doctor replies: "I'm sorry Donna," before the tile card for the episode appears. Following outgoing Jodie Whittaker's final episode in the title role of the show, which revealed Tennant's shock return as the Fourteenth Doctor (no, not his prior tenth regeneration), the BBC announced that three hour-long specials will feature the Scottish actor's new iteration of the character alongside Tate's Donna Noble. The other two episodes are titled "The Star Beast" and "The Giggle" respectively. The specials will also feature a star villain in the form of Neil Patrick Harris.

Also returning to the series is former showrunner Russell T.Davies, who helmed the series from its modern revival in 2005 through to the New Year's Day special in 2010. Once Tennant is through with his three-episode run as the 14th Doctor, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take the series forward as the Fifteenth Doctor. Gatwa has already started filming for the show and several pictures of him in costume/on set have traveled through time and space. Gatwa has also confirmed he will continue in the iconic role for at least two seasons. It is alleged that Gatwa's first full episode front and center will be the 2023 Christmas special, but trailers for the specials have consistently featured his Doctor, so expect to see the passing of the baton between Tennant and Gatwa within those three episodes.

Image via BBC

When Will the Doctor Who Specials Be Released?

The exact dates for the three specials are as yet unknown. However, the BBC has declared that the specials will commence in November this year, before Tennant hands over the reins to Gatwa. Outside of the United Kingdom, the episodes will be available on Disney+. Until then, check out the super-short teaser for "Wild Blue Yonder" below.