David Tennant and Catherine Tate return in special episodes of Doctor Who, which will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on December 11 in the U.K.

Fans can pre-order copies on the official Doctor Who website, with shipping available to the U.S. and Canada.

The Blu-ray and DVD release of the 60th Anniversary specials will include behind-the-scenes footage and special features, offering a sneak peek into the production.

Right after this year's special episodes of Doctor Who feature the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate to their iconic roles, audiences will be able to add the stories to their physical media collection. The BBC has announced that the anticipated episodes will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on December 11 in the U.K., meaning that viewers won't have to wait for long after the specials go on the air to acquire them. Copies are already available for pre-order on the BBC's official Doctor Who website, allowing fans of the show to prepare for the return of the longest-running science fiction program in the history of television. Despite being a U.K. release, the specials are available to ship to the U.S. and Canada.

Titled "The Star Beast", "Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle", the episodes will take place right after Jodie Whittaker's version of the character regenerated, allowing Tennant to return to the role that he hasn't played in a decade. While it remains to be seen why the Doctor's body chose Tennant's face again, the question will be answered over the course of the three stories that will feature the Doctor Who veteran stepping into the TARDIS once more. Neil Patrick Harris will also be introduced as the Toymaker, a villain that continues the legacy the program has established over the course of six decades.

Besides including the three episodes that will be released in the coming weeks, the home media launch of the 60th Anniversary specials will feature plenty of behind-the-scenes footage, giving audiences a sneak peek into how the return of Tennant and Tate was filmed. By the time the story set to be told at the end of the year is over, the Doctor will have regenerated into Ncuti Gatwa, as the iconic program enters a new era of its history. The doors of the TARDIS are open once more, and regardless of who's piloting it, action, emotion, and humor can be expected from the series that will see Russell T. Davies as its showrunner one more time.

David Tennant Returns as the Doctor

Tennant first stepped into the role when the character was on his tenth iteration, popping into the scene after it was time for Christopher Eccleston to step out of the TARDIS. After a run that saw Tennant's Doctor go on adventures with Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), and Donna Noble (Tate), the Doctor regenerated once more into Matt Smith. A decade after the last time he grabbed a sonic screwdriver, Tennant is back for yet another run as the heroic Time Lord.

The first of three special Doctor Who episodes premieres on Disney+ on November 25 everywhere in the world except for the United Kingdom and Ireland, where the BBC will be in charge of distributing the new episodes. The specials will then be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and Steelbook on December 11. Check out the full list of special features below.

Additional content Exclusive to the 60th Anniversary specials release:

Rachel Talalay's Scene Breakdown

Chanya Button's Scene Breakdown

Tom Kingsley's Scene Breakdown

Special Features for the 'Doctor Who' 60th Anniversary Episodes:

THE STAR BEAST Behind The Scenes

The Fourteenth Doctor Reveal

WILD BLUE YONDER Behind The Scenes

THE GIGGLE Behind The Scenes

THE GIGGLE In-vision Commentary

THE STAR BEAST In-vision Commentary

David and Catherine's Flashbacks

Yasmin Finney Introduces Rose Noble

Designing the Fourteenth Doctor

Set Tour with Yasmin Finney

THE STAR BEAST - Behind The Scenes Trailer

WILD BLUE YONDER - Behind The Scenes Trailer

THE GIGGLE - Behind The Scenes Trailer

The Cast Introduce the Villains in WILD BLUE YONDER

Behind The Scenes Fun with David and Catherine

Video Diary with David Tennant's Stand-in

TARDIS Set Tour with David Tennant and Phil Sims

Ruth Madeley Introduces Shirley Bingham

Neil Patrick Harris Introduces the Toymaker

Becoming the Toymaker

60th Specials Recap with David Tennant