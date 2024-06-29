The Big Picture Scheduling conflicts led to the creation of "73 Yards" in Doctor Who Season 1.

Russell T. Davies, showrunner for hit sci-fi show Doctor Who has admitted that one of Season 1’s most pivotal episodes was born out of scheduling conflicts among the cast. Speaking in Doctor Who Magazine Issue 605, Davies explained how record breaking episode "73 Yards", the fourth episode in Davies and Disney’s rebooted Season 1 of the sci-fi show, came to be. The episode debuted to Disney+ on May 24, 2024, before a release in the UK via BBC iPlayer on May 25, 2024, and a broadcast slot on BBC One later that day. Subsequently, the episode peaked the highest overnight ratings for a single episode for the series at the time, totaling 2.62 million views.

"73 Yards" saw Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) left to fend for herself for the first time in the absence of The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). After accidentally stepping into a mysterious fairy circle, The Doctor vanishes, leaving new companion Ruby haunted by a strange woman who follows her wherever she goes and always stands exactly 73 yards away from her. Ruby could not understand why the woman was following her, as anyone who attempted to communicate with her seemed to flee in terror. A Doctor-lite episode, "73 Yards" was packed full of mystery and intrigue from start to finish, and even received a few references in the season finale "Empire of Death", which was released on Disney+ on June 21, 2024.

How Did Scheduling Conflicts Lead to "73 Yards"?

Image via Disney+

Discussing the episode, Russell T. Davies explained that if it weren’t for scheduling conflict with lead Ncuti Gatwa — who had commitments to Netflix's Sex Education — "73 Yards" might have never come to be in Season 1 of the reboot's reboot. Davies said, "I love a Doctor-lite episodes. But, let’s face it, if Ncuti had been available, we would never have done a Doctor-lite episode in Season 1." Doctor-lite episodes refer to narratives that feature very little of the titular time lord, such as Season 3’s "Blink" or Season 4’s "Turn Left". Davies went on to say:

“The marvelous thing was, I’d had this idea kicking around for ages, of the Doctor and his companion stepping outside the TARDIS and seeing someone in the distance. But I could never make it work with two people. So when it became Doctor-lite – when it was just Ruby, and we were able to follow her whole life – it sort of freed itself."

As with most Doctor-lite episodes, "73 Yards" ended up rather dependent on the actions of The Doctor’s companion. Discussing the dichotomy, Davies explained,

“I thought there was a nice balance, pairing it with ‘Boom’, which is such a character piece for the Doctor. That ended up dictating the shape of the series: a Doctor-heavy episode, followed by a Ruby-heavy episode. Millie is absolutely sensational. She walked in, from Coronation Street, onto leading this. No offense to Coronation Street, but that’s a big old runaway train, where you’re part of a cast of 70 or more. And suddenly, you’re in a cast of one, practically. There was a tremendous weight on her shoulders. And it’s the best performance. It’s absolutely stunning.”

With Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson both expected to return for Season 2, only time will tell whether we will be seeing Ruby Sunday leading another Doctor-lite romp anytime soon. Currently in production, there is currently no official release date for Season 2.

Season One of Doctor Who’s fresh reboot is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+

