The Big Picture 800 episodes of Doctor Who will be available for streaming on iPlayer, including spinoffs like Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood, as well as the 1996 TV movie.

Classic episodes will now include closed captions and sign language options for accessibility.

David Tennant will return as the Doctor in this year's holiday specials, followed by Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in a future season.

Just in time to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who, 800 episodes of the popular series will be available for streaming on iPlayer on November 1. While it can be exciting to jump back into the TARDIS for the classic adventures that follow a Time Lord across time and space, the announcement is special because it will be the first time productions such as Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood, as well as the 1996 TV movie starring Paul McGann, will be available to be streamed online, years after they originally aired on cable television. In addition to the series set in the same universe as the main story, the behind-the-scenes documentary project, Doctor Who Confidential, will be added alongside the spinoffs.

Viewers will be able to experience the historical production from its very beginning, with classic episodes of Doctor Who becoming available for streaming as part of the celebration. While the chapters released decades ago have been seen online before, this would mark the first occasion they will include closed captions and sign language options for everyone to be able to enjoy the Doctor's journey. The BBC will also release an extensive archive of interviews, behind-the-scenes pictures and written documents that were used in the making of one of the most iconic scripted series in the history of the medium.

After taking a long break from television, Doctor Who returned with the modern iteration in 2005, with Christopher Eccleston being responsible for piloting the TARDIS. Since then, the show has come back regularly in some form or another, with holiday specials being released while future seasons are in production to keep fans engaged with its narrative. David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi have all had their turn to step into the role, with the most recent iteration of the Doctor being portrayed by Jodie Whittaker. However, even if the actress has concluded her tenure in the role, the journey of the Time Lord isn't over yet.

The Future of the Franchise

A whole decade after the last time he portrayed the character, David Tennant will become the Doctor once again, as the alien's body has chosen a face from his past for a reason that will be revealed in this year's holiday specials. Releasing in November, the episodes will also feature the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, one of the Doctor's most loyal companions who was forced to have her memories erased in order to save her life. When the brief comeback reunion is over, Ncuti Gatwa will be introduced as the Fifteenth Doctor, before a whole season with him as the lead premieres next year.