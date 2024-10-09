After the first season of Doctor Who on Disney+ thrilled audiences with new adventures, the main characters of the series will be launched as action figures. Character Toys has designed new collectibles based on the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). The figures will be available for purchase on the company's website starting on October 17. The action figures based on the latest season of Doctor Who can only be purchased online, meaning that devoted fans won't be able to find them in retail stores. Collectors will be able to get their hands on their product before the next season of the show arrives.

The last time Doctor Who was on television, the Fifteenth Doctor had to figure out who he was after the bigeneration allowed the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) to live a quiet life alongside Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and her family. But a new companion for the Time Lord had to be introduced. Ruby Sunday didn't know anything about her past, and crossing paths with the owner of a time machine was very convenient for a young woman with a lot of questions on her mind. The BBC classic has found a new streaming home.

The fact that Doctor Who is now streaming on Disney+ makes the series much more accessible to audiences that didn't have a legal way to watch the Time Lord's adventures. The deal between the streaming platform and the BBC came to be after Jodie Whittaker ended her run as the Thirteenth Doctor. Doctor Who being launched through Disney+ also gave the series a new budget, making the special effects of the show take a leap when it comes to scale and quality.

What's Next for 'Doctor Who'?