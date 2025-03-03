We're just over a month away from the premiere of Doctor Who Season 2 on Disney+. The trailer that dropped yesterday gave fans another look at Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu as The Doctor and new companion Belinda Chandra as well as the return of Season 1 companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). As fans soak up the new look, one former companion has voiced her interest in wanting to work with Gatwa's Doctor. During a panel with Doctor Who co-stars Alex Kingston and Arthur Darvill at a convention in Aberdeen, Scotland, Kingston revealed which Doctor she'd like to work with.

When Darvill explained why he'd want to (basically invent time travel) and work with Jon Pertwee, who played the Third Doctor, Kingston explained that he was "her Doctor" growing up and that she had a bit of a crush on him. But as for who she'd like to work with now, in a hypothetical return to Doctor Who as River Song, "I would like to go forward. I would like to work with Ncuti [Gatwa]." Kingston explains, "because I just think that River and this Doctor... we'd be in each other's wardrobes all the time. In fact we'd never go on adventures, we'd just be dressing up. It'd be fabulous."

The Fifteenth Doctor and River Song Together Would Be Chaos Incarnate, in the Best Way