Kaleidoscope Film has acquired the award-winning Doctor Who documentary, Doctor Who Am I, reports Variety. The film, following the making and release of the 1996 Doctor Who TV film, will be released theatrically in the U.K. this October, with plans to distribute the film internationally. The documentary will also be part of the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

The documentary will cover the making and release of the Doctor Who movie that premiered on television in 1996 after a brief hiatus that began in 1989, but was later heavily criticized, leading to the show's ultimate cancellation until 2005, when it was revived. The film will feature the writer of the film, Matthew Jacobs, as he "somewhat reluctantly revisits" its production and the reception it received upon release. Originally intended to be the pilot episode for an American-produced pickup of the series, which hadn't aired any episodes in six years, the film followed the regeneration of the Seventh Doctor into his next face, played by Withnail & I's Paul McGann. The film is set in America, rather than England, and despite being a classic Doctor vs. The Master story, audiences weren't thrilled with the Americanization of the beloved sci-fi series.

Kaleidoscope CEO Spencer Pollard spoke with Variety about working with director Vanessa Yuille and Jacobs, saying, "We at Kaleidoscope are delighted to be working with Matthew and Vanessa on this fabulous film. It’s a real fan piece. Festivals and distributors around the world hopefully will enjoy it as much as we did." Of Kaleidoscope's involvement, Yuille said, "We’re a small movie with a big heart, and Kaleidoscope saw that right away. Teaming up with Kaleidoscope is a perfect match for us because even though we’re an American movie, they understand the Doctor Who franchise and the global reach of the fandom. They can bring our documentary from the ‘Whoniverse’ to the universe."

Image via BBC

Jacobs also added his own comments regarding the importance of the film:

Now, more than ever, we need a positive movie about Doctor Who fandom as we move towards the show’s 60th anniversary. We’re so excited Kaleidoscope, like audiences have, recognize that our documentary is essential viewing for all lovers of storytelling.

Doctor Who Am I serves as Yuille’s directorial debut with Jacobs co-directing. McGann will be featured in the documentary alongside other original cast members, including Eric Roberts and Daphne Ashbrook. American Anorak serves as producer with Jacobs and Yuille.

