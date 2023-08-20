The Big Picture Amy and Rory's relationship on Doctor Who felt forced, and their characterization often changed to fit the show's needs, leaving viewers feeling disconnected from their characters.

Rory's feelings and storylines became more important than Amy's, making her seem like a member of Team Rory rather than her own independent companion.

The writers butchered Amy and Rory's departure by sending them back in time, without addressing the aftermath or giving them a proper farewell, leaving fans unsatisfied with their ending.

Even when we take into consideration just the new series, settling the matter of who is Doctor Who's greatest companion is no easy task. Some, like Donna (Catherine Tate) and Rose (Billie Piper), are such fan favorites that they can be downright impossible to compare, while others, such as poor Martha (Freema Agyeman), receive an unwarranted amount of hate. Then there are, of course, those companions who didn't even make a proper impression in the fandom. Can anyone actually recall who the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) was hanging out with? Among the long list of companions in Doctor Who's history, Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) stand out as some of the most divisive time travelers that the TARDIS has ever seen. While some fans are absolutely smitten with them, others see the couple as poorly written and their exit as one of the most sloppily handled in Doctor Who’s history. No matter who you ask, the general consensus seems to be that Amy and Rory were fine when they first joined the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) on his travels, but their presence in the show more than outstayed its welcome.

But the truth of the matter is a little more complicated. The reality is that, though Amy and Rory did have their moments, many of which were extremely sweet, they never quite worked either as a couple or as a dual companionship. Their relationship felt somewhat forced from the start and their writing always left something to be desired. Showrunner Steven Moffat was unable to find cohesive personalities for them, leaving the viewers with the feeling that they don’t know who Amy and Rory are. Their characterization seemed to change according to what Doctor Who demanded of them instead of complementing the show’s storylines. When the time came to finally give them a life outside the TARDIS, the writers just couldn’t find a balance between both companions. Finally, their butchered goodbye to the series is completely out of touch with how their story plays out in their final season. Sure, Gillan and Darvill might be extremely charismatic actors, and Amy and Rory most certainly star in some great Doctor Who episodes, but, when put under the microscope, the flaws in their run are just too many to ignore.

Amy and Rory’s Romance Never Quite Recovered From Its Rocky Beginning in 'Doctor Who'

Amy and Rory are introduced to the Who-niverse in Season 5, in Matt Smith’s first run as the Eleventh Doctor. Originally released in 2010, Season 5 marked a moment of deep change for the show following its return to TV after a decade-long hiatus in 2005. Showrunner Russell T. Davies stepped down, giving way to Moffat’s reign of the show, which was rightfully ushered in with a new Doctor and, of course, a new companion. Yes, we said companion, singular. That’s because, in the first few episodes of Season 5, Amy was the only one to join the Doctor in the TARDIS.

A young woman whose life was completely changed after she met the Doctor as a child, Amy is, much like Rose and Martha before her, completely taken by the charms of this madman with a box. There is, however, a small problem. Well, make it two: the first one is that the Doctor isn’t all that appreciative of her advances, and the second is that Amy is engaged to be wed with a young man from her hometown named Rory Williams. This setup puts the Doctor in the position of fixing Amy and Rory’s relationship by inviting the two of them to travel in the TARDIS with him. Eventually, Amy comes to realize that she is indeed in love with Rory, and that what really drew her to the Doctor was the possibility of traveling through time and space with virtually no restrictions. From the moment in which Rory is allowed to travel alongside her, there’s really no reason for her not to be attracted to him.

This is actually sort of a sweet beginning. It’s as if the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) had realized the damage that his presence could do to Rose and Mickey’s (Noel Clarke) relationship and thus invited them both to join him in the TARDIS. It shows that the Doctor has learned from his previous mistakes, and that companions do not necessarily have to choose between him and the people they have on Earth. Amy’s development from an overgrown kid infatuated with the Peter Pan-like figure she used to obsess over to an adult who finally realizes what and who she wants is also pretty interesting.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a problem with how the story is handled. Namely, the show never managed to get over this initial storyline, and moments in which Amy’s alleged infatuation with the Doctor are brought up abound in the following seasons in the show. This, for starters, gives audiences the feeling that the writers just can’t find another plot point for their main characters. Amy and Rory have to constantly prove their love for one another, which does result in some touching episodes, such as Season 6’s “The Girl Who Waited,” but it seems like there was supposed to be a moment in which their love should be taken as a given instead of a constant question mark. Rory never manages to see past his wife’s premarital moment of weakness, in which she committed the apparently awful crime of having a crush. Instead, this remains a source of insecurity to him up to the very end.

The 'Doctor Who' Writers Never Found a Balance Between Amy and Rory

This, in turn, made Rory a much more important companion in the TARDIS than Amy. While, at first, Amy was supposed to be the central human figure in the show, she was soon upstaged by Rory. His feelings are the one that really matter during their time in Doctor Who, not Amy’s. When Amy gives birth and immediately has her daughter taken from her in Season 6’s “A Good Man Goes to War,” it is not her feelings of alienation that become important to the plot, but Rory’s need to be a hero for his wife and daughter. And when the time comes to give the characters a life outside the TARDIS, it is Rory that is gifted with a family member: his father, Brian (Mark Williams).

Other companions before Amy and Rory all had family and friends outside their travels with the Doctor, from Rose’s Mickey to Donna’s grandpa, Wilf (Bernard Cribbins). After Amy and Rory, Clara (Jenna Coleman) has some adventure with the kids she babysits, and both she and Bill (Pearl Mackie) have entire story arcs around their romantic interests. Amy, on the other hand, doesn’t have anyone. This puts her in the strange position of seeming not like a companion in her own right, but like a member of Team Rory. Meanwhile, back in Season 5, when Rory is the sole connection Amy has with the world outside the TARDIS, he isn’t yet a proper companion, but merely a member of Team Amy. There never is a moment in which both characters seem to be on equal footing.

Amy and Rory’s lives outside the TARDIS, as well as their personalities, often feel like an afterthought in Doctor Who. Perhaps no example is more egregious than Amy’s lack of career or ambitions: she goes from being a kissogram to a model to a writer from one episode to another with little to no explanation as to why. She and Rory’s backstories and characterization are frequently altered to best serve what the show needs of them instead of adding something to the overall story. For instance, when we are introduced to a young River Song (Alex Kingston) in the form of Amy’s childhood friend Melody (Nina Toussaint-White) in “Let’s Kill Hitler,” it is not a revelation about a character that we already know that takes place. Instead, the series gives Amy a whole new backstory told in the space of a few minutes in order to justify what it needs for River Song’s plot. Likewise, Rory’s dad is only introduced because Season 7 needed Amy and Rory to start considering leaving the TARDIS. Thus, it was necessary to show that they had someone or something waiting for them on present Earth.

'Doctor Who' Completely Butchered Amy and Rory’s Departure

This brings us to the ultimate thing that went wrong with Amy and Rory’s time on Doctor Who: their departure from the show. Season 7 of Doctor Who lays the groundwork for Amy and Rory to leave the TARDIS behind on their own terms, much like Martha does in Season 3. Besides introducing Rory’s dad, the show spends a lot more time with the two characters in present day Earth and makes a point out of telling us that they don’t travel with the Doctor as frequently as they used to anymore. It seems as though Amy and Rory are ready to leave their life of adventures behind, and, after Donna’s tragic demise, a pair of companions saying farewell to the Doctor out of their own volition would be a more than welcome breath of fresh air.

But then “The Angels Take Manhattan” comes along and all of this setup goes down the drain in the blink of an eye — literally. Instead of walking out of the TARDIS on their own terms, Amy and Rory are sent back in time by a Weeping Angel. They are, for all intents and purposes, killed, since they are removed from their timeline, never to be seen or heard from again. To add insult to injury, the aftermath of their tragic fate is never once addressed in the series. All fans got was a deleted scene turned into a webisode that, despite being quite touching, was less than enough for a duo of companions that spent three whole seasons traveling alongside the Doctor. This, of course, made a lot of people very mad, and there are many who still argue that Amy and Rory’s run in Doctor Who was great apart from the ending. The reality, however, is a bit more complicated than that. When we really look at it, “The Angels Take Manhattan” was simply an unsatisfying conclusion to a pair of companions that the show never quite knew how to handle in the first place.