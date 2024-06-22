Author's Note: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Doctor Who, "Empire of Death."

The Big Picture The Season 1 finale of Doctor Who gave viewers some answers but not who Mrs. Flood is.

Anita Dobson teases viewers about Mrs. Flood, promising more details in Season 2.

In addition to the Mrs. Flood mystery, the show is adding new companion Varada Sethu for Season 2.

One mystery down, another to go. The Season 1 finale of Doctor Who has premiered. You can check out Collider Samantha Coley's thoughts on the finale. We've checked off quite a couple of boxes this season: The One Who Waits was Sutekh, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) parentage, discovered. One mystery that remains is one that puzzled viewers until the very end: Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood. She gives the audience an ominous tease at the very end dressed in a fluffy white coat, posed with an umbrella. The finale was not the first time the character broke the fourth wall. At the end of the 2023 Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road" Mrs. Flood addresses the audience and says "Never seen a TARDIS before?"

In an interview with RadioTimes, Dobson says viewers "we’re [filming Season 2] at the moment," she adds that viewers, "actually find out quite a lot about her. That’ll be interesting, to see what people think." It seems that, just like with the mysteries of The One Who Waits and Ruby's parents, viewers will be teased about the Mrs. Flood mystery throughout Season 2. Dobson assures fans that some things will be revealed, saying "you will find out more about her as we go along."

Doctor Who Season 2 Adds New Companion to Help Solve Mysteries

In addition to following the thread of Mrs. Flood in Season 2 of Doctor Who, Russell T. Davies has added a new companion to the show. Varada Sethu will appear as a currently unnamed companion to Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor. We already saw Sethu in the Season 1 episode "Boom" and it's not been confirmed if the two characters will be linked. Davies assured fans earlier this year that Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday will be back in Season 2.

After the finale, it might seem like her story is done, but fans are swarming social media with unanswered questions (like was her mum really just pointing at a lampost?) that could be answered in Season 2. Davies said earlier this year in an interview with SFX Magazine (via Total Film) that Doctor Who has been ordered for two seasons so far on Disney+ and "the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years." We could also see the return of the crew at UNIT after Jemma Redgrave's and Bonnie Langford's incredible performances as Kate Stewart and Mel Bush. We could also see them find Jonathan Groff's Rogue in season 2.

Not much has been said about what's to come for Season 2 of Doctor Who, what new or old enemies we may see, but the Internet is already rampant with speculation over Mrs. Flood's identity. Could she be River Song? (Flood, River, Pond, get it?) Could she be the real Susan? After Susan Triad was revealed to be just an ordinary woman, after Sutekh was said and done, that means that the Susan who is The Doctor's granddaughter is still out there (though a cameo from Carole Ann Ford would be amazing.) Could she be The Rani? It could explain a fan theory of her referencing/mimicking previous companions' style (comparisons were quickly made online between her fluffy coat to that of Romana's.)

She could also, like Ruby's mother, just be an ordinary woman, driving home the theme Davies highlighted in the finale of she was important because we, the audience, the other characters, made her important. Whoever Mrs. Flood ends up to be will hopefully be revealed in Season 2 of Doctor Who. Regardless, fans are excited to see more of Anita Dobson's portrayal of the unnerving neighbor.

The season finale of Doctor Who is now streaming on Disney+

