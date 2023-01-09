Aneurin Barnard has been added to the upcoming season of the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who. The actor took to Twitter to share the exciting news shortly after it was confirmed on the show's official Twitter account.

It was stated that Barnard will join the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam. However, it wasn't disclosed if Barnard’s character will make an appearance before David Tennant’s appearance in the 60th anniversary special or after, when Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the fifteenth Doctor. Barnard’s credits include Peaky Blinders, where he played the role of Doctor Holford, and 1899, where he played the role of Daniel Solace.

The tweet also revealed that Jemma Redgrave will be reprising her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart in the upcoming season as UNIT, a long-running organization focused on the defense of Earth, makes a return.

Doctor Who’s 60th-anniversary special, which was announced late last year, will feature the return of the 10th Doctor (Tennant) and Catherine Tate. The trailer for the special showed how Tate’s Donna Noble struggled to remember her life with the Doctor. It also revealed a glimpse of Neil Patrick Harris as the chaotic villain the Doctor will have to battle. The treats didn’t end there for fans, as the trailer showed a glimpse of Gatwa as the next Doctor and Yasmin Finney as Rose. The three episodes for the 60th-anniversary special are slated for release in November 2023, while the release date for the 14th season is yet to be confirmed. However, it is likely to be released in 2024, following the November release of the special.

For the 14th season, showrunner Russell T. Davies promises an action-packed experience with the path Gatwa’s Doctor Who will follow as the fifteenth Doctor. He noted that the season will be filled with horror, mystery, puppets, robots, danger, and a lot of fun.

The show, which began in 1963, has featured many great actors such as Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker, Tom Baker, Peter Capaldi, and others as the Doctor, a Time Lord with a human appearance who travels across the universe in his time-traveling spaceship known as the Tardis.

Doctor Who returns to screens in November. Check out the official casting announcement below: